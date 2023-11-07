Opinion

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey’ to give us his match ratings and player comments after Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0.

Newcastle United very much in the game and just couldn’t turn some decent spells into goals, whilst Dortmund played well.

All about taking your chances and same as in the home game against these lot, NUFC didn’t do it.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Made a few decent saves, couldn’t do much with either goal.

Hall – 5

Unfortunate to pick up an early yellow card but that seemed to get to him.

Could have done better with the goal.

Not surprised to see him subbed off at half time.

Trippier – 5

Below par from our normally inspired right back.

A terrible free kick led to their second and that wasn’t the first ball of the evening he played that went astray.

Schar – 6

Did okay considering we conceded two and lost the game.

Lascelles – 6

Coped well. Didn’t look out of place.

Guimaraes – 7

Played really well.

Always looking for the ball and trying to get it forward.

Kept possession despite being under constant pressure.

Longstaff – 6

Huge effort and didn’t look fazed.

The desire was there and he grafted his backside off.

Willock – 5

Not what we’ve become accustomed to from little Joe.

Maybe not 100% after returning from a long layoff.

Thought he was a bit wasteful at times.

Joelinton – 6

Would have got 7 or 8 had he converted Livramento’s terrific cross.

Nevertheless, he was busy as usual and a real handful.

Livramento – 8

My MOTM.

This lad is special.

He hasn’t had much game time before this evening but every time he’s played I’ve been impressed.

Eddie asked him to do very different jobs in either half and I thought he was excellent in both positions.

Wilson – 6

Worked hard but very isolated in that first half doing the graveyard shift.

SUBS:

Gordon – 5

Quiet. In all fairness this was a tough gig for Anthony, playing out of position.

Almiron – 6

Looked half decent at times but in overall terms wasn’t that effective.

Wasted a couple of opportunities with his wayward finishing.

Miley – N/A

Not on long enough to assess.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

