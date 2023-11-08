News

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0.

A massive match and the fine margins going the way of the home side.

Dortmund were the better team but Newcastle United gave them a game and had their moments but it wasn’t to be.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 match:

As you can see, Nick Pope (7.1) the highest rated for Newcastle United.

The two highest ratings for NUFC outfield players, Joelinton (6.9) and Tino Livramento (6.8).

Personally, I thought Tino was the best player on the pitch and certainly MOTM for Newcastle United.

Interesting to compare and contrast these independent automated ratings with those of ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey’, who we had doing our own Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

