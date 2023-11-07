Opinion

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Newcastle United back in Champions League action.

It just wasn’t to be in Germany tonight…

Nat Seaton:

‘Fell just short again.

Game not too dissimilar to the home match against Dortmund.

Nothing to do with lack of effort and it has to be mentioned that having the starting 11 that we did we can still hold our heads up high.

Don’t put it all on Joelinton – his header was just one chance that yes he should have done better but that’s not why we lost.

Back to the Premier League and even with the same starting 11 I back us to beat Bournemouth.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

‘We were in that game for long periods but our injuries and lack of European nous undid us over the 90 minutes.

I said it was a free hit tonight.

Losing at the Signal Iduna Park in front of the Yellow Wall and those fanatical Dortmund fans is no disgrace and our Champions League adventure still isn’t over.

Let’s still embrace it.

Whilst I doubt we’ll get something in Paris, if we beat Milan we might still be in Europe after Christmas.

HTL.’

Billy Miller:

‘Table is looking daunting now.

We gave a decent showing but just couldn’t find the goals.

Big chance for Big Joe but that was the only really good opportunity we created other than the nice corner routine early on.

Can’t decide what I want from the Milan/PSG game now.

If PSG win our hopes of qualifying are practically over.

If Milan win we’ll be favourites to finish bottom and lose out of European football altogether.

Let’s go for a draw…’

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

‘We’ve conceded two poor goals but bar that they’ve played really well.

Can’t not be proud.

Tino was once again outstanding, our best player, while Longstaff and Willock never stopped running.

We deserved something for our efforts, no goal from those two games is harsh.

The Dortmund opener at SJP was high quality and the opener tonight was sloppy with a bit of luck.

Fine margins at this level.’

Bazoox:

‘We went to the epicentre of some of the most loyal and passionate football supporters in the world.

But Borrusia Dortmund are no mugs on the pitch either and you have to take your chances when they come.

Going forward in Europe this season is now looking extremely testing.

Our fans though have had another memorable away trip and I’m still over the moon with the way my team has performed in the last six weeks.

It’s now on to Bournemouth in the EPL this weekend and I fancy us to put this result to bed in style.’

Greg McPeake:

‘Watched the game with the eighty year old mother in law.

Still banging on about VAR and Arsenal like my sad colleagues at work.

Thought Dortmund edged first half and Hall really unlucky with the yellow.

Second half we showed how good we are and thought we could have got something but caught with a sucker punch.

Positives – we were not outclassed and on another day…

With the depleted squad we held our own.

Livramento, what a player.’

David Punton:

‘A tough night for us.

Defeat in one of European football’s biggest atmospheres.

We just haven’t been able to get to grips with Dortmund over the two games.

Missed chances proving costly again amid what is surely an unprecedented injury crisis for the club.

At SJP it was the crossbar, here it’s been Joelinton not being able to finish some big chances.

You can’t fault the effort though and if we’d been at full strength then who knows. The away trip looked magnificent and that alone is a lasting memory.

Chastening result though and we are left with a mountain to climb if we want to progress. Seems unlikely from here.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports