BBC Sport pundit on the money with this Newcastle United analysis?

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of that glorious night at Old Trafford and ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Arsenal.

A sixth Premier League home match of the season for Newcastle United on Saturday against the Gunners.

Chris Sutton pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle’s third team beat Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and the whole club will be buoyed by that result.

“In the same competition, I found it really odd that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta waited until his side were 3-0 down to West Ham before bringing on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

“Was he really expecting them to turn the game around?

“Either play them from the start or bring them on when they are 1-0 down.

“Both sides will be back to full strength on Saturday and I am expecting this game to be really close.

“There won’t be many goals but I just have a sneaking feeling that Arsenal will take the points.

“Prediction: Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2”

So is the BBC Sport man on the money with his Newcastle United comments?

Well, one thing for sure, Eddie Howe won’t be picking a ”full strength’ team today, as the injury list stretches ever longer, Matt Targett the latest to move into the treatment room.

Of course, Chris Sutton meaning that it will be a full strength side selected from those available.

The BBC Sport man though thinking that Eddie Howe’s best available first eleven will lose this one 2-0.

That may well happen, Arsenal are a very decent team.

However, Newcastle United aren’t too bad these days either.

This latest run of eleven matches bringing wins over Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, the only real setback coming against Dortmund.

Since 2 September, Newcastle have only lost that one match and it could have gone either way against Dortmund, Howe’s men didn’t deserve to lose that one.

Indeed with Eddie Howe, as Newcastle United fans we have become so used to not seeing our team lose these past two years, especially at home.

Eddie Howe has an absolutely astonishing record with Newcastle United at St James’ Park

Played 46 Won 29 Drawn 10 Lost 7 Goals For 78 Goals Against 35

The St James’ Park matches Eddie Howe has lost these past two years:

19 December 2021 – Newcastle 0 Man City 4

8 January 2022 – Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1

30 April 2022 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

7 May 2023 – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

27 August 2023 – Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

25 October 2023 – Newcastle 0 Dortmund 1

Quite incredible what Eddie Howe has achieved since November 2021, particularly at St James’ Park.

In those 46 matches at SJP outlined above, three losses to bogey team Liverpool, one to Bundesliga class act Dortmund, one to all conquering Man City, that freak very early one to Cambridge in the FA Cup when Eddie Howe and NUFC were purely focused on survival (in the PL), plus the late season one last year to Arsenal when fine margins went their way..

The BBC Sport pundit goes for that same Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 scoreline but I think predicting Eddie Howe’s side to lose at home isn’t a very profitable pastime.

When you narrow it down to Premier League only, it is pretty mad that in two full years of results, Eddie Howe’s NUFC side has only lost in the league to Liverpool three times and one each to Man City and Arsenal.

I think all three results are possible today but as outlined clearly above, it is very rare for Newcastle to lose at home these days.

I was fearful that if Newcastle had lost at Man U, then it could easily have been followed by defeats to Arsenal and Dortmund as well.

However, I think that tremendous Old Trafford victory has lifted so much pressure off Eddie Howe and his side, ensuring they can have a real go today and if it doesn’t work out, well, not the end of the world.

The reality for me though is that I don’t think Newcastle will lose this one and if we start off well and get Arsenal on the back foot and both NUFC players and fans up for it, then every chance of a repeat of that 2-0 home victory over Arteta’s men in May 2022.