News

BBC Sport pundit on the money with this ‘jaded’ Newcastle United analysis?

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking after the international break.

A seventh Premier League home match of the season for Newcastle United on Saturday against Chelsea.

Chris Sutton describing to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle looked really jaded in their defeat by Bournemouth before the international break.

“They have got some injured players back in contention, including Alexander Isak, but the question is how fit are they, and how much has changed in two weeks?

“It’s a similar story with Chelsea, who could hand Christopher Nkunku his debut but, if that happens, it will probably be off the bench.

“They are improving, yes, but they are still so erratic, which makes this game almost impossible to call.

“There are signs they have turned a corner and they were so impressive at times against Manchester City but you can’t rely on them to play well again here.

“To be honest, I feel like giving up when it comes to making predictions about Chelsea games anyway – I get their scores wrong every week, so I am ready to be proved wrong again here.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1”

So is the BBC Sport man on the money with his Newcastle United comments?

Talking about the last game Eddie Howe’s men (those that were still capable of walking anyway…) played at Bournemouth, Chris Sutton reckons the Newcastle United side looked ‘really jaded’ when losing.

The usual definition of ‘Jaded’ is along these lines – ‘Bored or lacking enthusiasm, typically after having had too much of something.’

I have a far better word to sum up Newcastle United two weeks ago and that word is… knackered.

The usual definition(s) of ‘Knackered’ are – ‘Exhausted, Worn out, Dog-tired, Bone-tired, Ready to drop, On one’s last legs, Asleep on one’s feet.’

I think I know which of the two words the overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans would use to describe Bournemouth.

The Newcastle players weren’t ‘bored or lacking enthusiasm’, instead they were simply on their last legs and lacking so many unavailable players.

We know that there won’t be a magic return to availability of all dozen players Eddie Howe had unavailable (once number 12 of the missing was forced off after 31 minutes through injury) at Bournemouth.

However, playmaker Bruno Guimaraes is back from suspension, the likes of Schar and Almiron are now back to full fitness and rested after not playing any games in the internationals, whilst all the talk (including from Eddie Howe) has been in recent weeks that Alexander Isak would be back for this Chelsea game, although the Head Coach was coy on Friday and wouldn’t admit to anything about his striker.

The BBC Sport pundit questions how much will have changed but the vast majority of the Newcastle United squad have had a revitalising and essential two weeks without playing competitive matches, which was quite obviously needed by the time of the Bournemouth game. It wasn’t the usual Eddie Howe Newcastle United, they were dog-tired after so many matches in quick succession and so few available players to play them. That match was unprecedented in my opinion in Newcastle’s history, in the past NUFC would have struggled to put out any kind of team with so many players missing.

It doesn’t mean that I think Newcastle will automatically bounce back and win against Chelsea, far from it.

However, I think Chelsea will have to play really well AND have to match Newcastle physically, if they are to get anything at St James’ Park.

The week before the Bournemouth match, our BBC Sport prediction expert went for Arsenal to win 2-0 at St James’ Park. We all know how that one turned out. A brilliant committed all action performance which saw Arsenal only have one shot on target all game and that was a tame effort straight at Nick Pope.

Chelsea have what appears to be a lot of talented individuals, Newcastle United also have the same BUT they also have a great team. As in a great team ethic that has been built over these last two seasons by Eddie Howe and massively explains why these past two years only Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool (x3) have won away at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

I have no idea of what the result will be today BUT one thing I do guarantee, this won’t be the same Newcastle United we saw at Bournemouth. Think more of the Newcastle United we saw seven days earlier who won 1-0 and made the likes of Martin Keown and Mikel Arteta cry.