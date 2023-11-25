Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after smashing Chelsea

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s thrashing of Chelsea.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about, just neutrals wanting to talk about how Eddie Howe’s boys smashed Chelsea!

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Chelsea fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Newcastle absolutely brilliant. Work rate, quality on the ball, decision making all top class. As well as this, the players are playing for a manager they would run through brick walls for. No wonder they’re doing so well.’

‘BBC sport Heading says ‘Newcastle too strong for 10 men Chelsea’.

As a Chelsea fan, this is totally unfair on Newcastle, who were ‘too strong for 11 man Chelsea’.

Poorest second half by Chelsea this season, and that says something.

Well played Newcastle. I’m sorry Geordies, but I’d love Howe to manage England.’

‘What a player young Antony Gordon is, and what a manager Eddie Howe is. I’m happy to see Newcastle doing so well.’

‘No point playing well against City, Spurs and Arsenal and then not showing up in all our other matches. Newcastle outplayed and outfought us today, we deserved nothing from the game.’

Chelsea’s “green shoots of recovery” were well and truly trampled on.

The most expensive mid-table outfit in the history of football.’

‘Commenters 2 weeks ago all saying Newcastle are a spent force, all the pundits backing against us today, Chelsea supposedly flying, massive injury crisis, 3 goalkeepers and 4 kids on the bench with only Dummett and Ritchie senior outfield pros, SJWs rubbing their hands with glee, and the mighty Toon go and beat one of their supposed rivals 4-1.

And Sunderland lost. Great day!’

‘Honestly chuffed to bits. Remember when we got stick from Everton fans for Gordon?!’

‘Let’s have a moment of reflection for all the people who can’t complain how Newcastle only won because of all the money they spent, because… well, Chelsea.’

‘Considering the money spent Chelsea are embarrassing.’

‘That was class from Newcastle. Soaked up a very ROBUST Chelsea in the first half then dominated. Shout out to Livramento and Miley…’

‘A team versus a bunch of individuals. Toon win deserved, Gordon brilliant. Are you watching Gareth?’

‘A seriously weakened team was still too much to handle for free spending Chelsea.’

‘Miley for Newcastle at only 17 looks a real star in the making.’

‘Reece James could not catch Gordon so he took him down. Disgrace.’

‘Chelsea’s transfer spending has gone beyond the €1 billion mark in just three windows since the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover in May 2022.

Chelsea finished 12th last season, and currently 10th.

Well played Newcastle.’

‘Fantastic result for Newcastle at home, they were clinical.

It will be good night in Newcastle tonight.

Chelsea. Well, a long journey home for them.’

‘I doubt any of the NUFC team will get in Southgate’s squad next summer.’

‘Good God but Chelsea are terrible.

Just as you think they can’t get any worse, they pull a rabbit out of the hat and manage to find another new depth.’

‘Weren’t Chelsea back after their ‘4-4′ win LOL.’

‘Newcastle had 13 injured. Bench made up of 3 keepers and 4 u21s but still had enough. Chelsea very poor today.’

‘Lewis Miley is going to be a great player, quality and maturity beyond his years.’

‘The headline suggests that the reason why Newcastle won is that Chelses only had 10 men. Newcastle were 3-1 up when James got sent off. Poor journalism.’

‘Bruno was the best player on the pitch. Dominated the midfield.’

‘Chelsea keep flattering to decieve, the sending off never helped but Newcastle well deserved their 3 points.’

‘Nice to see the house of cards fall again.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports