BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United 1-1 draw at PSG

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s draw away at PSG.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Not a Newcastle fan but that’s one of the worst penalty decisions I’ve ever seen.’

‘It was one of the best in my opinion. I loved it pal.’

‘Steve Bruce, is that you? Maybe some other whinger who can’t stand the toon doing well.’

‘And we thought the Premier League was bad. Now Eddie Howe knows how Gary O’Neill feels.

What a shocking decision.’

‘”Brushed his elbow” would be more accurate rather than “hit his arm”

It certainly didn’t stop the ball going in or diverting it away from a PSG player.

‘Clutching at straws’ is how I’d describe the PSG pleas to the ref’

‘Newcastle robbed never a penalty.’

‘Not a Newcastle fan, but how was that a penalty?

Body was in a natural position.

Are they expecting defenders to not move their arms at all?’

‘It’s time Refs started getting fined for wrong decisions, and if they keep making them then their licence revoked. Utter disgrace.

Newcastle you were robbed. Leeds fan.’

‘How Nick Pope isn’t number 1 goal keeper for England is truly beyond me. Does Southgate ever watch these matches. Newcastle… you did us all proud and showed all those pundits how full of they are… YNWA’

‘You can’t tell me, if that pen was given against your team, that anyone would be happy with it. Gutted for Newcastle, from a Villa fan.’

‘Newcastle fans, Wolves fans know how you feel right now.’

‘Whatever happens at the end, this team has brought us excitement and hope.

The gloaters will gloat, but they will know that their own team would have been pulverised in similar circumstances.’

‘Nah, that was never a pen.

Unlucky toon, your lads deserved the win.

It’s made worse as the ref was very good all game.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Heartbreaking for Newcastle Utd. So close to a great win and having the advantage going into the final group round. Here’s hoping for the best for Newcastle.’

‘Sportswashing will pay for a Trophy one day.’

‘You missed Citeh’s treble last year!’

‘PSG and City and former Chelsea owners have already done plenty of that.’

‘Harsh.

Newcastle defended brilliantly.

They didn’t deserve that at the end.

Cruel.’

‘Proud of the lads, Monster effort from everyone at the club.

It wasn’t that long ago we were run by an owner that didn’t care with managers like Bruce and kinnear.

We now have a team that tries and a team to be proud of.

HWTL.’

‘(Arsenal fan) VAR had nothing at all to do with that. The referee was allowed to look at it in slow motion and he decided it was a penalty. Absolutely shocking refereeing but that’s not VARs fault.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Huge impact on qualifying for knockouts. Newcastle should be 2nd on 7pts with their fate in their own hands with PSG 3rd on 6pts… instead it’s PSG 2nd with Newcastle 2pts behind. it’s all just a shambles… hope you somehow make it through to knockout.’

‘Feel sorry for Newcastle robbed, how psg get away with surrounding and hounding the ref is beyond me. Love the way Newcastle are playing with so many injuries. A lot of similarities with spurs.’

‘Well done Geordies. Down to bare bones, flew the flag for England in Europe and your efforts were rewarded with an absolutely disgraceful decision to award a penalty. No conspiracy theorist but this just smells bad. Your performance was magnificent. A Spurs fan for 66yrs.’

‘Absolute farce. VAR needs a total overhaul and referees need to show some bottle for their original decisions. What’s the lad supposed to do? Detach his arm from his chest? I can only assume the ref is bought and paid for after that decision. Gutted for you Newcastle. From a City fan.’

‘Ecstasy and agony, but ultimately still a great point and still in with a chance. Great effort from a depleted squad.’

‘Chelsea fan…

Very sad to see that pen was given, I thought no way a pen but PSG at home it was given, I am starting to think that football is a scam.’

‘As a Mackem, I can’t say I’m devastated by the equaliser, but that was never a penalty.’

‘Absolute shocking decision to drop 2 points

Shocker

Never a pen

But we’ll not cry about it like Arsenal fans did.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

