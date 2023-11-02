Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after humiliating Manchester United

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s magnificent win at Manchester United.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics totally forgotten about.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Manchester United fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Ten Hag in tonight’s programme notes:

“It’s only a matter of time before we’re back to playing like ourselves”

The man is a comedy genius!!’

‘He wasn’t wrong though!’

‘Lucky Newcastle only played their reserves really.’

‘A quality performance by United tonight killed the game off before halftime, as for the other United the less said the better.’

‘I didn’t see the game but I heard Newcastle didn’t come out for the second half and they still scored another one.’

‘(Liverpool fan) I know Newcastle were favourites to win this one, I still expected a better effort from Man Utd than what they produced tonight.

It seems that the Man Utd players have already given up on the season and there is nothing that Ten Hag is able to do to change this.

Shame that these people are collecting their money each week without putting in the required effort.’

‘Manchester United

Not the best team in Manchester

And now, not even the best “United”‘

‘TINO awesome again, what a player he is.. what a bargain. Hannibal should have been sent off. Not sure how that second foul wasn’t a card, ridiculous decision.

Really nice to see Krath back, slotted straight in and managed a full 90 mins.’

‘Another glorious day in the history of English football. Well done Newcastle.’

‘Congrats Newcastle. Chelsea fan here but haven’t seen the game. Curious about Lewis Hall, did he have a good game? Felt you guys got a steal buying him!’

‘There’s only one United, well done you geordies,Saints fan.’

‘Newcastle Utd reserves 3 – 0 Man Utd.’

‘As an MUFC ST holder for 44 years I’m proud to say my seat was empty. I’m not going back. I cannot support this useless, pathetic club and that’s coming from a Mancunian born and bred. They don’t deserve support. Why are fans turning up??? Please stop going. Empty the ground!!!’

‘Consecutive 3-0 defeats where we were lucky to get Nil – at home!’

‘I don’t understand why there’s so much negativity on here. As a neutral fan I think Ten Hag is doing a great job, some fantastic signings have made the team a solid mid table team.

I think he needs to be given a 10 year extension…’

‘The result the whole country wanted.’

‘How good has Howe been? Fantastic recruitment haven’t payed through the nose for anyone bought good players and improved existing players like Almiron beyond existence.’

‘Spineless, Gutless, No Desire, Embarrassing. Newcastle C team should be ashamed only winning 3-0 against that lot.’

‘How was Hannibal not sent off after 17 minutes ???. He maybe passionate and young but running around like a bull in a china shop does not help. Clearly the ref knew the rule that you can’t send off a man utd player at old trafford. More corruption . Thankfully didn’t effect the result – but not the point.’

‘Mason Mount has to be one of the most overrated players of all time.’

‘Fair play to Gary Neville commentating tonight. Must be really hard for him to watch that but still has the decency to give credit to Newcastle where it’s due.’

‘The Norwich City club shop will need to restock their scarves tonight, bound to make a killing tomorrow.’

‘NU all in short sleeve shirts MU half the outfield players wearing gloves!!!! That says it all. Rashford played well gets his contract demands met and now is back where he was!! The current MU players are a disgrace to the badge and this is coming from a neutral!! Well done NU!I fear ETH will be the scape goat for a bunch of prima donnas and shame on them.’

‘Can’t keep blaming the managers these players have been robbing a living for the last five years no heart or backbone gutless well done Newcastle.’

‘Ten Hag is probably going to be sacked but some of those Utd players need to be gone aswell that club needs a massive clear out. Ten Hags purchases have not been great but most of Man Utd players are poor.

Newcastle polar opposite what a job Eddie Howe is doing. Newcastle reserves level above Man Utd.’

‘Fantastic away support, thought you were the home team, nice to see Tino getting a game, he’s a great prospect, Saints fan.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

