BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after glorious win over Arsenal

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s magnificent win over Arsenal.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics totally forgotten about.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Arsenal fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Arteta’s dummy will be well out of his pram by now.’

‘He spat it out so far, it landed in the Tyne!’

‘He has no class. Arsenal were well beaten today and were very lucky not to be reduced to 10 men in the first half.’

‘Imagine paying £72 million just to confirm what everyone already knew. ie Havertz is a useless striker.

Nice one Arteta.’

‘His meltdown afterwards was hilarious, what a sore loser he is.’

‘Bruno G Red card.

Ball outside play.

Clear foul on Gabriel

Clear Offside.

This game is fixed and rigged.

VAR is being used to help certain teams only.

VAR official Bank account should be checked.’

‘But the biggest VAR mistake in the game was not sending off Havertz for a horror potential career-ending challenge on Longstaff. If the refs really wanted to fix the game to help Newcastle, wouldn’t they have taken that opportunity?’

‘Thought the ref, who was disgraceful, was clearly on arsenal’s payroll. Bruno slightly brushed the diving arsenal’s player with a feather touch.’

‘That goal was like a crime scene investigation.’

‘So VAR cant prove ball is out of play, it cant show if a foul took place and it cant shownif a player is off side. Other than that it works really well. FFS!!!’

‘Because all 3 didn’t happen, whole of the ball over whole of the line NO, foul NO, Offside NO it came off Gabriel. Goal YES.’

‘Deserved win by Newcastle, Arsenal only one shot on target just about says it all.’

‘Well done Newcastle you have great fans at st James park and what a season your having 1-0 arsenal 4-1 psg 3-0 Man U 1-0 city your having a brilliant season and what a job Howe is doing yes they have money but have spent it wisely.’

‘Don’t know how Arteta gets away with it week in, week out. Pointless having a technical area, he goes where he likes!’

‘Joelinton was a beast!’

‘Havertz is an utter liability, no idea what possessed Arsenal to think he’d be a good purchase.’

‘Artera is a disgrace and embarrassing. He’s a child.’

‘I don’t know if that goal was legit or not? I’ll wait for the aftermath to decide. But I will say Newcastle had all the best chances and despite good possession, Pope didn’t have a same to make all game.’

‘Should have given the red to Havertz and the game would have been over by first half. Newcastle deserved to win.’

‘Arteta crying like a big baby. He says he’s been robbed of 3 points? duh? I think Arsenal would have needed to score to have lost 3 points! Arsenal were poor, simple as. Another manager that likes to whine whenever he doesn’t get his own way.’

‘In this instance VAR correctly decided the whole curve of the ball above ground level had not crossed the whole off the line and was therefore in play, that the Arsenal defender dived when he knew he had lost the aerial battle and that Gordon was indeed onside. Tick tick tick. Arsenil.’

‘I said in mid week that Newcastle would likely take this one and Arsenal fans thought I was speaking nonsense.’

‘Arteta is a big baby and unfortunately it reflects in his moaning team.

Take it on the chin and get on with it.’

‘Is it just me or is the name Tino Livramento designed specifically for the Geordie accent?’

‘Blah blah we were robbed, blah blah they kicked us, blah blah trust in the process, blah blah Arteta fuming, blah blah it was raining, blah blah it was so far to travel, blah blah Tarquin got soaked, blah blah we won’t get home until Tuesday, blah blah VAR, blah blah blah blah.’

‘An adult would have started his post match interview by saying ” Well, Today just wasn’t our day for many reasons”

What’s wrong with that manager ?’

‘Disgraceful officiating against us again. But to be clear: a draw was probably the best result today given the team’s state. Nketiah’s not good enough and Havertz doesn’t look like he’ll become worth even £30m. More worrying, the GK experiment has cost us dear. Raya again culpable and always has a major mistake in him. Ramsdale was really hitting great form before his unfair replacement!’

‘Against you?

You were getting every decision & they done their best to find an excuse to disallow the goal, Havertz out of control lunge is a red every day of the week.’

‘My goodness.. Arteta is a highly unlikeable chap! Fantastic stuff from Newcastle who thoroughly deserved their win .’

‘Antony Gordon is our player of the season so far, coming to a club that supports him has made the world of difference, on current form it’s probably only the city team that he wouldn’t walk into.’

‘In the press conference Arteta did not explain why the goal shouldn’t have stood.

His main anger really is that Arsenal have lost two in a row and he realises Havertz is a £70m dud (who should have seen red).’

‘He doesn’t like losing. That’s a good thing to have in a manager.

But he’s trying to influence referees in future games. That’s bang out of order, he’ll see a big fine for that.’

‘The whole of the ball must be over the whole of the line therefore the ball was in play – Gordon could not be offside because he was behind the ball when it was played – was it a foul by Joelinton? Not with what was not penalised throughout the game. Simples.’

‘Learn the laws. If you’re behind the ball when it’s played to you then you can’t be offside.’

‘Arteta praised his players for having 1 shot on target.

Arteta embarrassing as the decisions are correct.’

‘Great result and rightly so. Ref was shocking – gave Arsenal every decision and only gave the goal after trying every reason not to. Havertz should’ve been off and Arteta given a box of tissues.’

‘Well deserved victory for Newcastle, a lot of huff and puff from Arsenal but only one feeble shot on target, their luck was bound to run out eventually. Hopefully this result will help put an end to the Arsenal are title challengers nonsense, only one team can win the title and they’re already top.’

‘As a neutral, just a horrible , horrible manager and sour loser. Needs to learn etiquette from the likes of Pep and Howe.’

‘Well played Newcastle. Arsenal players rolling around holding their faces when the original contact was as far as you can get from the face.

Sending Havertz out to foul to inflame the Newcastle players into three bookings. Always something sinister about Arsenal.’

‘Arteta can rant and rave about the decision but Arsenal were poor.

That is the only disgrace.

He is an embarrassment for getting so carried away about a subjective decision.

The ball was in play and Gordon was onside so the only contentious decision was if it was a push on Gabriel.

Arteta hasn’t explained which part he thinks is wrong about the decision?’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

