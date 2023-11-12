Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after defeat to Bournemouth

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat away at Bournemouth.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about, just neutrals wanting to glory in Newcastle (12 players unavailable!) United losing…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Bournemouth fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

Stats via BBC Sport:

‘Good day of upsets, Bournemouth beat Newcastle, Wolves beat Spurs and Man United beat Luton.’

‘Newcastle can not handle the extra games and you do not know what Newcastle you going to get. They was outplayed today by a better team and lucky was only 2 – 0.’

‘Newcastle’s squad is both too small and too inexperienced to handle both Pl and CL.’

‘It would be able to were it not for the extensive injury list.’

‘Utter nonsense! How many teams DON’T have an injury list?’

‘Most teams have injured players. But Newcastle’s unavailable list would finish in the top half alone: Karius, Botman, Burn, Targett, Manquilo, Tonali, Bruno G, Anderson, Isak, Barnes, Murphy, Wilson, Almiron. No one has that many out.’

‘VAR officials did not get the memo that NUFC was playing unlike last week.’

‘The arrogance and the ignorance coming out of that club deserves nothing but a good dose of humility.’

‘Well played and no complaints about the result. Newcastle will take this on the chin and regroup. Good luck for the rest of the season Bournemouth if you keep playing like that you’ll have a great season.’

‘That’s a long way to travel back home for the Geordies.’

‘How refreshing to see Bournemouth beat one the richest teams in Europe!’

‘Except Newcastle aren’t a rich team. They have rich owners, but Newcastle’s revenue is poor, and as such they can’t spend their owners money without breaking ffp.’

‘Yes, unlike Chelsea, Man City, Spurs and Man U, who were allowed to spend whatever they liked before FFP rules. They built up their mega-expensive squads then voted to bring in FPP to try and deny newcomers.’

‘OK, SO the Toon were somewhat weakened, but that was still a great AFCB performance.

They smelt blood and showed their intent from the get go. The reality is they could have had 5/6, but for some good stops from Pope, particularly the one in the last couple of minutes!

Best AFCB team performance of the season so far, let’s see some more of this.’

‘Oh my! I didn’t expect this result.

Newcastle truly going through a bad patch.’

‘It’s too much too soon for Newcastle. You don’t go from relegation material to champions league and top 4 in 2 years without drama. Top 8 for them this season.’

‘Newcastle fans are a disgrace to the club. Was only a few seasons ago they were moaning constantly battling relegation. Now they are in the champions league and in the right half of the premier league table and they are still not happy. Considering Newcastle have barely won anything in their entire history, what do they want ???’

‘To be fair, if you look down at some of the conversations – as opposed to just the abusive comments – they seem to know very well where their club and players have been and where they are now, and what their current limitations are. Have to say too that NUFC fans some of the few remaining who don’t go in for childish abuse but just love the game and their club.’

‘Firstly well done Bournemouth tonight, best team won, no complaints from me over the result. Secondly if you feel like confronting players after the match, ie Trippier, during a period where the squad is stretched and the players are giving it maximum effort….we don’t need that and it’s an embarrassment….’

‘Totally. This is the best squad and team we’ve had in such a long time. I’m delighted we get to enjoy them playing for the club.

HWTL’

‘”Injury-hit” Newcastle? Seriously? For real?

One of the richest clubs in the world, oil money, and we are supposed to cry for them? What a joke.’

‘I wish NUFC all the best with the Euro campaign from a Bournemouth fan.’

‘Just got back and what a superb and dominating performance by AFCB. In charge from the first kick to the last. Iraola has taken a while but THAT was what we have been waiting for.

NICE to give Eddie a cheer, and clap Matt Richie when he came on. Great match for non Toon Army fans to enjoy on MOTD tonight. Expecting Shearer to moan about injuries rather than a great performance from Bournemouth.’

‘Both things can be true. We put out a team of professionals, far from our first choice but you still had to get past them, and you did.’

‘Well done to the PL for fixturing Newcastle against Bournemouth on a Saturday evening. Safe journey home, I know it’s a long way. PL and Sky couldn’t give a fk about the travelling fans.’

‘Best team won on the day. Let’s not forget the hectic schedule and injuries Newcastle have had to cope with of late.

The Newcastle supporters have probably travelled the most miles these past couple of months so credit to them.

Well played Bournemouth and you lot are far to good to be relagated.’

‘Man City recently had Rodri suspended for 3 games and lost all 3 of them. It can happen to any team.

I think most teams without their spine of their best centre back, best central midfielder, and best striker won’t look great. That was the case for Newcastle today.’

‘These results happen. Villa last week Newcastle this week spurs this week and last. It’s what makes the league so great

Well done Bournemouth.’

‘It was one guy, and he got grief himself from Trippier and from the other fans around him. Look at some of the youtube videos from Newcastle vloggers in the away end.

I apologize that not every single person who attends Newcastle games is a perfect human being.

Still we didn’t have anyone banned for racism or tragedy chanting or physically attacking the opposition manager, so there’s that.’

‘Great time to play Newcastle due to injuries & fatigue, and we capitalised well.

Could have been double if first half chances were put away too. But great individual performances by Semenyo, Kluivert (great to see him start) and of course Solanke. Tighter at the back & better pace going forward.

Looking forward to every game if we play like this every time.

Ps Hope Newcastle & Eddie do well.’

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

