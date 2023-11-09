Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat away at Borussia Dortmund.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Borussia Dortmund fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Was expecting more arsenal fans on here to ‘commiserate’ with your loss to dortmund..

But unlucky Newcastle.’

‘Why? Arsenal were cheated by PGMOL yet again, not by Newcastle United. Other than the outrageous Bruno G unpunished incident Newcastle were probably the better team on Saturday. Respect where it is due.

And, all british fans should support British teams in Europe.’

‘No shame in the Geordies getting knocked out of that group. They’ve done well to still be in it at this stage.’

‘Super game I’m sure the toon fans appreciate the efforts made by the players. I was really impressed with the officials, no var no controversy ref making decisions I wish our refs would take note, also Howard Webb needs to sort it out or leave his post.’

‘Two big games coming up but even as a Gooner I wish them success. We need our clubs to progress on the European stage.’

‘Very proud of this Newcastle team, battled to the very end. No matter what, they can be very proud of their CL-campaign thus far. HWTL!’

‘i am a dortmund fan and it upsets me to read your national papers saying any league apart from the english league is a farmers league. in my opinion you have the most exciting league, not the best. well done dortmund.’

‘Pretty even game dortmand edged it. Difference Dortmand took there chances newcastle didn’t.’

‘Boro fan here. Always want English teams to progress. No disgrace losing to Dortmund twice, a quality team.

4 points from the last 2 and you’ve got a good chance. Horrible group to be in. Good luck.’

‘Ten Englishmen represented Newcastle United on the pitch last night, including a 17 year old. The dimwits and the jealous may need to let this sink in. Money is money – oil money is no dirtier than hedge fund money (which makes money out of others’ misery). Newcastle, under the finest English manager in the game, have a hugely bright future and losing to an excellent team is no great shame.’

‘Not a toon fan, but when the draw was made I did think its better for their fans to have these big games and go out, than have one of the boring groups and still not get far, NUFC future is clearly bright, getting in the CL so soon was just a bonus much better days ahead.’

‘I wouldn’t say it was our best game, but definitely a very positive and huge result for us. We needed that after a very disappointing performance and result vs Bayern. Credit to Newcastle, they were definitely a good opponent and do belong in the UCL. Great to see Adeyemi playing well again, and Brandt was phenomenal! Heja BVB’

‘Great result for Eur football. European football is boosted when clubs with an honest financial model and commitment to their fans/community like Dortmund thrive – the influx of questionable millions and sportswashing has no place in real football, it’s ruining competitiveness in the CL.’

‘Newcastle have not disgraced themselves in this group by any means. In fact they,ve showed that they are deserving to play at this level. Plus it is far from over yet . A very close group, with all sides taking points of each other, and nobody yet safely through, or even close yet.’

‘This is by far the toughest group in the competition and Newcastle are not out of it yet. (Not an NUFC fan).’

‘Newcastle should be proud. Tough tough group. Onwards and upwards for the Geordies.’

‘Newcastle did very well considering, never let themselves down, got on with the job, with whatever players remained fit, there was bound to be an abundance of trolls around tonight after the result, but with their £billions, management, owners and supporters, they’re on an upward and onward direction.’

‘Are people trying to say that Newcastle’s money means they’ve lost their soul?

Can I just point out that 10 of the players involved in this champions league campaign were here before the takeover?

Or that 8 of the starting players tonight we’re English, the most from any “English” team since 1997?

We can’t choose our owners, but so your research before you label us a soulless money team.’

‘Tough group but you can still do it wish you well from a chelsea fan.’

‘Dortmund just about deserved, missed chance very costly for Newcastle, can only see Newcastle getting better in next few years, from a neutral in terms of prem teams, but good to see the superb toon support having some fun after so long.’

‘The hateful comments on this site against Newcastle United are extremely disrespectful. It’s an English team in Europe, so be proud of that and support them. Or is it just pure jealousy because your own team hasn’t qualified for Europe. In other words, grow up…’

‘It’s fantastic all the attention Newcastle United Football Club are receiving these days, just shows how popular a football team they have become.’

‘Everybody’s second favourite team (apart from the local rivals) are now just another sportswashing project and those of us who refuse to turn a blind eye are happy to see a decent club beat them.’

‘Seriously strong group, but the Geordies aren’t out of it yet.’

‘Dirty team and get what they deserve.. Talking about injuries when this is the same team that played against Arsenal and won by VAR.’

‘Unfortunate that Joelinton didn’t score, but Dortmund are no pushover! They played very well in fact.

Enjoyable game for neutrals.

This a tough group, and the 2 vital wins, Newcastle need, look unlikely this year. I hope I’m wrong, but PSG or AC Milan are more likely to get out of this group.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

