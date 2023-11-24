News

At very top of Premier League goals and assists stat – Very surprising Newcastle United star

An interesting new report on Premier League goals and assists.

Three Newcastle United players feature towards the top of the stats.

However, one NUFC star is at the very top when it comes to this Premier League goals and assists measurement.

The report has been produced by The Other 14 and it lists the players who have been the most productive per 90 minutes, when producing combined Premier League goals and assists.

This table / report taking out penalties though to make it a level playing field for all Premier League players:

I bet you didn’t guess that one!

Yes, in only two hours of football this season in the Premier League, Jacob Murphy has one goal and three assists, averaging a direct goal involvement every 30 minutes.

Easy to forget players such as Murphy who when they were getting their chances this season for Newcastle United, were contributing so much.

Great also to see Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak also featuring in the top eleven PL players, in this goals and assists table.

Now it is just a case of getting them / keeping them all fit!