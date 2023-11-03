News

Arsene Wenger talking about Eddie Howe – This is a must read

Arsene Wenger is one of the great managers of recent times.

The job he did at Arsenal was phenomenal, taking a failing club and turning them into title / double winners.

Going through an entire Premier League season without losing a single match.

As well as winning three PL title, Arsene Wenger won the FA Cup seven times, including three times in his final five seasons, as the Arsenal fans shamefully campaigned to force them out.

Quite incredibly, Arsene Wenger gave Arsenal fans two full decades of finishing top four, every single season 20 years in a row!

Anyway, safe to say that Arsene Wenger knows his stuff.

So when I saw that the former Arsenal manager had been talking about Eddie Howe, I was intrigued to hear what exactly he had been saying about the Newcastle United boss.

I wasn’t disappointed.

Arsene Wenger talking to beIN SPORTS about Eddie Howe:

“I would say, first of all, Eddie Howe did a good job at Bournemouth and then he went through a very difficult period, where he has certainly learnt a lot from.

“And he took the challenge to go to Newcastle.

“I thought at the time that it was an interesting challenge for a young manager.

“Why? Because you want to go to a club where you have the potential, that hasn’t achieved anything for a long time, but has that huge potential.

“At the start it was difficult [at Newcastle United], but the fact that he had the experience at Bournemouth helped him a lot.

“He did very well [in helping to turn Newcastle around after arriving in November 2021], slowly he has filled the team with balance, desire, passion for the game, and has been consistent with his results.

“And overall, I must say that in the last two years, he has done an exceptional job.

“Even you know [Arsene Wenger starts laughing], they have just beaten Paris Saint Germain 4-1 in the Champions League, having not played in the Champions League for a very very long time.

“They are now, you consider them to be, on the fringe of the top four.

“The next step for Newcastle United will to be consistent in the top four.

“And after, to challenge for the Premier League.

“And to do that will need certainly some more top players, with the same mentality.

“The challenge for Eddie Howe will be to keep that mentality he has brought to the culture of performance, that he has instilled in the team, and to add more quality without losing that.”