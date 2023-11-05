News

Arsenal release official statement about Newcastle defeat – I thought it had to be a hoax but it isn’t!

I honestly can’t believe that Arsenal have done this.

Hand on heart I thought it must be a hoax when I first saw it mentioned on social media on Sunday afternoon.

However, it is real alright.

Arsenal have released an official statement regarding their defeat to Newcastle United.

I totally understand that where possible you back up your manager and indeed any other club employee, when you can.

At the same time though, there are limits.

For Arsenal to lower themselves to this and blindly back Mikel Arteta after his embarrassing over the top comments, is absolutely unbelievable.

Shame on them for doing this.

Arsenal lost a match where they didn’t have a single proper shot on the Newcastle United goal (only one effort on target which was an easy non-threatening Martinelli shot straight into hands of Pope, where he didn’t have to move).

It was a feisty match where both teams were fully committed and had decisions both go for and against them, which at times both clubs and their supporters would think could / should have gone the other way.

The very worst decision of all was Havertz not getting a red card for deliberately trying to seriously injure Sean Longstaff with a cowardly challenge.

So every time Arsenal don’t get the result they want, are they going to be releasing official statements now, declaring it is just not fair???

I have no love of Liverpool and it was ludicrous when they / Klopp were demanding the Tottenham match be replayed BUT they did have every justification to feel aggrieved that a mix-up between VAR and the referee had cost them a goal.

However, Saturday at St James’ Park was nothing like that, it was just the usual thing of personal viewpoint, should Havertz have been sent off or not, was it a foul by Joelinton that led to the goal. These are normal things you get in any match pretty much.

Plus, you know for 100% sure, if the circumstances had been reversed, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta would have said nothing wrong with the goal AND definitely a red card.

They are proving themselves desperate and shameless with this official Arsenal statement, which they should take down immediately and apologise for.

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

(Arsenal are an excellent side but… Newcastle United proved they are too – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Mikel Arteta crying after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Just drink those tears – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – United are absolutely back… brilliant! Read HERE)

(David Raya with delusional comments after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Read HERE)