Arsenal prove to be a club totally lacking any class – Newcastle United Captain makes public extra shocking disgrace

Genuine Arsenal fans must be finding this excruciating.

Whatever else I thought of them in the past, I always looked at Arsenal as a club that did things the right way.

Obviously there would be the usual friction in and around games when you played them, as you have against any team / club, however, when it came to how they operated overall, the Gunners were a bit of a role model I think in many ways as to how a club should behave.

I don’t what’s happened but the way of doing things I have described above has totally gone out of the window!

The entire club suddenly looks rotten.

Their manager Mikel Arteta is a disgrace and that isn’t a new thing, Saturday was simply a case of him taking it to another even higher level when it comes to embarrassing behaviour.

For then Arsenal as a club to put out that official statement on Sunday, who on earth signed that off at their club??? In the cold light of day to be backing what Arteta had claimed / said, was just astonishing. It was actually far far worse than what the manager had done, I don’t excuse Arteta but at least you have some mitigation when he is commenting so soon after a high end full on clash of two teams going at it.

Now yet another strand has emerged of just how rotten Arsenal are as a club…

Newcastle United Captain Jamaal Lascelles reflects on the deserved victory over Arsenal:

“I am just so glad that we beat them.

“Their captain Jorginho didn’t want to shake my hand after the game.

“I was fuming.

“It is not on.‌

“I would never refuse to shake an opposition captain’s hand, no way.

“You can have as many arguments as you want on the pitch but shake hands at the end, it is part of the sport.

‌”For me, whatever happens on the pitch, handbags or whatever, you show sportsmanship and shake hands afterwards.

“He didn’t do that.

“I am so glad we beat them.

“Players like that… I don’t think it’s acceptable.

“I went up to him to shake his [Jorginho’s] hand but he didn’t want to… and he’s their captain!”

Absolutely anybody and everybody who has played football at any level – at school, Sunday morning, five a side, whatever. At the end of the game, it is over. You shake hands and go your separate ways.

Whatever has happened in the 90+ minutes of the match, as Jamaal Lascelles says, you shake hands with your opponents.

To have any Arsenal player refuse to shake hands is bad enough.

However, when it was the Arsenal captain, that is just unbelievable.

What would Tony Adams say about this, I would love to know.

Honestly, instead of crying and trying to divert attention away from his own failings, Mikel Arteta should have been dragging Jorginho across to the Newcastle United dressing room, getting him to give Jamaal Lascelles a full apology for his shameful behaviour, then beg the NUFC Captain to allow him to shake his hand.

I can say 100% that as a Newcastle United fan, I would be totally embarrassed if my club, manager and captain had acted as Arsenal have done.

Honestly, Arsenal should be docked points as a punishment for bringing the game into disrepute and both Arteta and Jorginho given lengthy bans, as for Kai Havertz… well, when I think of Arsenal now, his face appears in my head. For those Arsenal fans who refuse to accept how shameful their club, manager and captain have behaved, hopefully they also have that Havertz image in their head as well!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

