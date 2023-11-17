Opinion

Arsenal in denial – Club set to be hit with same charge as their manager Mikel Arteta after Newcastle episode?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was finally charged on Thursday by The FA.

The outrageous Arteta comments (see below) following the Arsenal defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November, seeing him charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

The FA having had no alternative but to take action.

The FA announcement – 16 November 2023:

“Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“Mikel Arteta has until Tuesday 21 November to provide a response to this charge.”

We now wait to see what exactly the punishment will be for Mikel Arteta if / when he is found guilty.

Of more concern though, is surely Arsenal football club.

If Mikel Arteta has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, then surely Arsenal as a club, have to face exactly the same charge from The FA.

In their ridiculous official statement (see below) that was released by Arsenal on Sunday 5 November, the day after Arteta’s embarrassing comments, the club included this in that statement… ‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.’

To be honest, this was even worse. Mikel Arteta may be an embarrassing crybaby without the integrity to accept it when simply decisions go against them, BUT Arsenal released this official statement in the cold light of day, actually coming together as a club and agreeing to say they back every word that their manager said, when throwing his toys out of the pram in the immediate aftermath of the DEFEAT.

Arsenal appear to be in denial, checking both the official Arsenal website and official Twitter just before 9am on Friday, there is not even any mention of Mikel Arteta having been charged by the FA. The official Arsenal site’s lead story is ‘Alessia Russo joins Frimmy for Colney Carpool’…

Which maybe tells you everything about this now shameless club and their priorities.

The FA need to come down hard on Arsenal, also charge them as a club for bringing the game into disrepute, then deduct a considerable number of Premier League points to send them and others, a strong message that this kind of unacceptable behaviour won’t be tolerated.

If Arsenal are allowed to get away with this and their manager given only a slap on the wrist and a token meaningless fine and/or touchline ban for Arteta, it will be zero deterrent for Arsenal and other clubs. Get the points taken off them and warn them that twice as many will be deducted if they bring the game into disrepute again as a club.

Mikel Arteta speaking after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – 4 November 2023:

“It was embarrassing what happened and how the goal stands.

“I had 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It is an absolute disgrace.

“If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week.

“When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough.

“I feel embarrassed to be part of this.

“It’s a disgrace, that’s what it is.

“It’s a disgrace.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one to come here and defend the club and ask for help.

“Again, I feel embarrassed.”

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’