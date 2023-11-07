News

Arsenal grand cunning plan made public on how they will expose establishment bias against them

This Arsenal situation is now getting beyond parody.

With it now being revealed just how the Gunners intend to expose long running establishment bias against them…

The Arsenal grand cunning plan made public by The Mail following the North London club’s embarrassing behaviour since the referee blew the final whistle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Mail report on what Arsenal are now doing:

‘Arsenal at war with referees as fuming club compile list of decisions that have gone against them

Arsenal and referee chiefs remain at loggerheads with the Premier League club set to cite decisions that have gone against them

It (Arsenal’s behaviour) has created friction between the club and refereeing body, who had decided not to publicly respond to the fallout from Arsenal’s first Premier League defeat this season

As well as flagging up Gordon’s goal… the club are set to mention examples from the previous campaign to further illustrate their frustration’

As I say, what Arsenal are doing is now way beyond parody.

You literally couldn’t make this up, what exactly do they hope to achieve?

They have dug themselves a very deep and embarrassing hole and just seem to be determined to keep on digging.

When Mikel Arteta made his post-match comments on Saturday, I would say that was around about 9.5 out of 10 when it came to embarrassing behaviour.

Then on Sunday, the official Arsenal statement took that embarrassment factor to a full 10 out of 10.

So I’m not sure exactly what I could rate this if Arsenal go ahead and compile this list that will supposedly show there is some kind of conspiracy against them.

As the journalists, pundits and indeed, Arsenal fans, who have any integrity have pointed out, it is simply a case of sometimes you get decisions and sometimes you don’t.

The very worst decision on Saturday was not to send Kai Havertz off, Arsenal massively got away with that one.

As far as I am aware, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta haven’t even said exactly why the Anthony Gordon goal shouldn’t have counted.

It appears to be a case of because there were three separate VAR angles on the check, well then surely everybody must automatically believe that at least one of them should have got the goal ruled out.

However, later angles / technology have shown that the ball didn’t go out of play before Willock retrieved it.

Then it has been explained at length by various credible people, exactly why it couldn’t be shown for sure there was any offside for either Joelinton or Gordon.

Which leaves Joelinton’s challenge on Gabriel which is purely a decision that referees make countless times in every single match. Stuart Attwell didn’t see it as a foul and so it was impossible to be ruled out as there was nothing VAR could point to that the on the pitch referee hadn’t seen. There was no clear and obvious mistake by the referee in any way.

Arsenal compiling their list of shameful decisions would only make any remote sense if at the same time they listed all the decisions that have gone in their favour.

Which they obviously aren’t going to do because it doesn’t suit their agenda. Quite clearly they are looking to simply get special treatment, as in trying to make referees and VAR afraid to go against them in future matches, with Arsenal looking to bully them.

Every single Premier League club could list a host of decisions that have gone against them, both since VAR was introduced AND especially before it was introduced.

This is where it falls down for Arteta and Arsenal, they have refused to even acknowledge that Kai Havertz was lucky lucky lucky not to get sent off.

If Newcastle had conceded that goal on Saturday then I would have been frustrated BUT I wouldn’t be claiming that this was some kind of conspiracy against us.

In Eddie Howe’s very first away game as Newcastle manager, NUFC lost 2-0 away at Arsenal. Before the home side scored, Newcastle had three shouts for a penalty and the most obvious of these was when on a set-piece, Fabian Schar was quite clearly dragged to the ground by an Arsenal player, yet somehow neither the referee nor VAR took any action.

You look at things like Trent Alexander-Arnold, the referee bottling it at St James Park, refusing to give a clear second yellow card because he had only seconds earlier given him a first yellow. Down at West Ham it was exactly the same scenario but this time NUFC benefited, Bruno didn’t get a second yellow which he deserved, saved because he’d only just been booked.

Newcastle United have been the victims of some atrocious VAR / refereeing decisions, such as that Palace game at SJP last season when an own goal was scored and our own player (Willock) was pushed, yet Newcastle got neither the goal or penalty! The thing is though, Eddie Howe and Newcastle didn’t do what Arteta and Arsenal are now doing. They were furious obviously BUT accepted it for what it was. The officials had got it badly wrong but this kind of thing will happen, you can’t ever have perfection.

So are Arsenal going to prove just how long this conspiracy has been running, by going back as far as the 1932 FA cup final which a certain Newcastle United won. The NUFC equaliser ironically / appropriately coming from a cross where Arsenal claimed the ball had already gone over the line…