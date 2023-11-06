Opinion

Arsenal are fast becoming the most annoying of the Septic Six

After capitulating in last season’s title race, Arsenal splashed the cash.

A massive £105m plus was shelled out on West Ham United’s talented Declan Rice.

They then helped ease their Chelsea neighbours’ Financial Fair Play obligations, by buying the hapless Kai Havertz, who has been ineffectual so far this season

Back in 2020 and 2021, along with Manchester United and Chelsea, and in particularly Spurs and Liverpool, Arsenal were aghast at the prospect of Newcastle United getting Saudi ownership.

They and their manager Mikel Arteta have since then appeared to have a distinct over the top dislike of Newcastle United and everything we are trying to achieve.

I’m going to give a brief summary of what the Gooners have achieved in my lifetime.

After winning the Fairs Cup in 1970, Arsenal famously did the League and FA Cup double in 1971 managed by Bertie Mee.

They then won the FA Cup in 1979 and the League Cup in 1987.

Arsenal eventually came good again under George Graham, won the First Division title twice in 1989 and 1991.

They did a League Cup and FA Cup double in 1993, before winning the European Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

It wasn’t though until Arsene Wenger took over in 1996 that the real glory days arrived.

Wenger guided the Gunners to three Premier League titles (including two League and FA Cup doubles in 1998 and 2002).

His team became known as the ‘Invincibles’ in the early noughties and Wenger holds the record for his seven FA Cup victories.

So guess how some of those self-entitled Gooners fans repaid him?

They staged online and matchday protests, eventually the bewildered Arsenal board finally gave him the sack.

His replacement Unai Emery was similarly ridiculed and didn’t last long, before Mikel Arteta was made boss in 2019.

Arteta and Arsenal won the FA Cup again in 2020.

It wasn’t long though before the Arsenal fans were questioning if Arteta was out of his depth, especially when throwing away a top four and Champions League qualifying place when losing their final away match at St James’ Park in the 2021/22 season.

Just when it seemed another managerial change was in the offing, Arteta’s Arsenal had a very good 2022/23 league season.

However, they weren’t good enough to hold on to top spot as the season reached it’s climax, finishing runners-up to the formidable Manchester City.

This season Arsenal started strongly again, they were unbeaten in the league until they visited St James’ Park.

Newcastle United ended up doing the business and boy do these Gunners “not like it up em”.

NUFC winning courtesy of a goal given after another extensive VAR check, has sent Arsenal and Arteta into complete meltdown.

VAR looked at three different aspects as to why the goal should not have been awarded.

There was no clear enough evidence to disallow it and so the referee’s initial decision of a goal stood.

This has led to two Newcastle players receiving online racist abuse from so-called Arsenal fans.

Their captain refused to shake our captain’s hand after the game.

The Arsenal board then released a pathetic statement aimed at the PGMOL on Sunday.

This all followed the post-match rantings of the petulant Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal think they are bigger and better than they actually are.

In my eyes, they are now as classless as their manager.

I believe Arsenal aren’t destined to reclaim some of their glorious past.

There will be no title going to the Emirates anytime soon.

And I’m going to put my neck out here and say, Newcastle United will win it before them.