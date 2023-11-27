News

Andy Carroll full of praise for Eddie Howe and can’t wait to support Newcastle against PSG in Paris

Andy Carroll is now playing his football in France.

The former Newcastle United striker turning out for second tier Amiens FC who he joined in September.

Speaking to the official Ligue 1 site, Andy Carroll full of praise for what is happening at St James’ Park, with Eddie Howe doing a phenomenal job.

Andy Carroll left Newcastle United in July 2021, just three months before the takeover and belated sacking of Steve Bruce.

The one-time NUFC striker loving the upturn for players such as Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff under Eddie Howe.

Andy Carroll really looking forward to cheering on Newcastle United from the stands, as he looks forward to Tuesday night’s PSG match.

Andy Carroll speaking to the official Ligue 1 site ahead of PSG v Newcastle United:

“It is incredible to see the evolution of Newcastle United.

“Two years ago I was there.

“With players who are now playing in the Champions League.

“Such as Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff…

“The club has strengthened superbly in recent seasons.

“Manager Eddie Howe has also played a key role in the club’s turnaround.

“I am still in contact with my teammates from the time and I will do everything to go support them at the Parc des Princes when they play PSG.”