Andoni Iraola reflects on winning against Newcastle United

Andoni Iraola watched on as Bournemouth won 2-0.

The Cherries playing well in a high energy performance and looking to pressure the visitors.

The perfect and obvious tactics up against a Newcastle United side missing so many players and fatigue clearly a huge factor.

Andoni Iraola reflecting on Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0:

“I’m obviously happy, because we needed these three points, but even happier with the performance.

“The players deserve it.

“We kept pushing and we deserved it.

“It was key for us to make them feel like it won’t be an easy game for them and make them feel uncomfortable under pressure.

“They play quite open and in transitional games, but that is a style that suits us.

“I think the substitutes gave us this energy and we had spaces for the counter-attack.

“It was becoming dangerous.

“We had chances to close the game, score a third one and finish it, but luckily we kept our clean sheet and could win the game.

“Dominic Solanke has been very good for us since the beginning of the season.

“He not only gives us goals, he gives us a lot of work, he is always a threat in the space and is good covering the ball.

“It is a pleasure to have him in the team.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports