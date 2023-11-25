Opinion

All is not well in the Chelsea house of cards

Who remembers the old Chelsea chart hit sung by them good old bastions of fair play, Ron ‘Chopper’ Harris and his fearless band of merry men from Stamford Bridge.

“Blue is the colour, Football is the game, We’re all together, And Chelsea is our name”.

For any of our younger Mag readers, Harris didn’t get his nickname by being well endowed… and I suggest that they watch a re-run of the Chelsea v Leeds United FA Cup final in 1970 on YouTube, as a startling alternative to the now very popular MMA and UFC vlogs.

Chelsea won their first honour (English top tier league champions) in 1955, the same year that Newcastle United won our last domestic honour, the FA Cup.

After beating Leeds in a replayed FA Cup final in 1970, Chelsea went on to win the European Cup Winners Cup the following year.

And that was about it for over twenty years.

They suffered relegation in the late 1970s, and relatively stayed in the doldrums until the mid 1990s.

Success finally arrived in 1997 when Ruud Gullit led them to an FA Cup Final victory against Middesbrough.

The very likeable Gianluca Vialli took over as player/manager in 1998 and Chelsea did a League Cup (beating Boro at Wembley again) and Cup Winners Cup double.

They won the FA Cup again in 2000 but had never really bothered the big boys of Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.

That all changed when Roman Abramovich purchased the club in 2003.

Billions would be thrown into Chelsea for the best part of the next two decades.

This yielded countless trophies, including five Premier League tiles and two European Champions League successes.

Chelsea have been under new ownership since 2022 and have been throwing even more money around like confetti, as has become the norm.

These new owners have now discovered financial discrepancies left over from Abramovich’s tenure and have referred this to the EPL for scrutiny.

All is not well in the Chelsea house of cards at the minute and their latest manager Mauricio Pochettino is having to try his best and shuffle the pack to get the best out of these very expensive Kings Road jokers.

They will be racking up at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon to face an Eddie Howe team assembled at a fraction of the price.

We are still in the midst of a calamitous injury crisis but I would be surprised if we didn’t do the business against Chelsea.

I don’t regard Chelsea as a truly big club and in the 1970s and 80s regarded them as being in Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham United’s shadows.

Newcastle United have a great record against them at Gallowgate and so here’s hoping it continues.