News

Alan Shearer speaks for us all after Newcastle United cheated out of victory at PSG – Shameful

Alan Shearer couldn’t believe it.

The sixth minute of added time and the ball deflects off Livramento’s chest onto his elbow.

The referee waves play on BUT then the VAR directs him to look at the pitchside monitor.

Alan Shearer outraged that the match officials conspired to cheat Newcastle United out of a famous victory.

He speaks for us all.

Alan Shearer commenting throughout the PSG 1 Newcastle 1 match via his personal Twitter account:

Alexander Isak puts Newcastle 1-0 up:

‘Keeeeeemmmmonnnn.

“Toon Toon.”

Half-time:

“Outstanding first half from the Toon after a tough opening 5-10 mins.

“Livramento outstanding.”

Penalty decision:

‘Do me a fu..ing favour man.

“What a load of sh.t.”

Final whistle:

“A superb battling away performance from every single player.

“Shouldn’t be spoilt by a disgusting decision.

“Well done.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

(PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brilliant Newcastle United cheated out of win at PSG – Absolute disgrace – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports