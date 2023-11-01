News

Ahead of facing Newcastle United – Manchester United players have blamed too tight kit

An interesting one about Manchester United players ahead of playing Newcastle United tonight.

This revealed in an exclusive from The Mail.

The newspaper saying that Manchester United players have blamed too tight kit.

They detail that the Manchester United players complained to Erik ten Hag that the socks supplied by Adidas to the squad this season are too tight on their calves.

The kit is specially supplied by Adidas to the players and players are said to have cut holes in the back of their socks to relieve the pressure… plus also some using replica kit socks, as sold to fans, which is differently designed as compared to the special issue stuff they get from Adidas.

The Mail also say that their information is that Andre Onana has complained about his shirt feeling too tight.

Considering only three clubs in the top 16 of the Premier League have conceded more goals than Man U, I think fair to say that their goalkeeper has experienced a few more issues than a tight shirt…

Onana has now reportedly switched to wearing a replica fan available keeper’s shirt, with the final straw said to be when Man U were lucky to win 2-1 against Sheffield United 11 days ago.

Looking from the outside, issues such as this rarely arise when you have a happy winning squad of players.

Hopefully Newcastle United can get the win tonight and leave Manchester United players looking for further excuses that are contributing to their poor start to the season.