Opinion

After Newcastle United win vote – Conflicts of interest emerge for Manchester United and Aston Villa

After the move by certain Premier League clubs to stop Newcastle loans from the four Saudi Arabia PIF (75%) owned clubs was voted down, I read an article ‘Villa plot real deal’.

The article in The Sun (23 November 2023) was by Graeme Bryce and normally this kind of headline would have me thinking Aston Villa are trying to sign a player from Real Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad etc etc.

However, not in this case, this article was about Aston Villa having talks with Spanish third division club Real Union.

Now there isn’t much unusual with that, Premier League clubs strike up partnership deals with smaller foreign clubs all the time, in fact some clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea and a few more, have multiple partnerships in place for feeder clubs all across the world.

However, this time a new problem, since the club in question is actually owned by a certain Mr Unai Emery, the current manager of the club trying to form the partnership.

I am not usually a sceptic BUT what if Aston Villa were to say loan out enough players with the quality to get Real Union out of the Spanish third division and into the Spanish second division, surely there would be a conflict of interest since a second division Spanish club would be worth more than a third division club? Plus, what if Aston Villa did this again to get them into the Spanish top tier and Mr Emery was to sell up, making a lot more money than he would have done if they were in the third division? I would like to know what the Premier League would think of Aston villa making their manager a tidy sum of money?

Then another article in The Sun by Martin Lipton struck me as rather funny.

As the Manchester United fans rejoice at Jim Ratcliffe buying into the club and trying to sort out the footballing side of Man U, there is another angle.

If Ratcliffe’s other club Nice were to finish higher in Ligue 1 than Manchester United in the Premier League, then Nice would be the only one of the two teams allowed in the Champions League, if they both were to end up in qualifying spots, as it would be a conflict of interest. With Jim Ratcliffe having shareholdings in both clubs, they could not risk the two teams drawing each other and Manchester United would drop into a lower European competition.

Now I can tell you, I have never had a second team previously, but C’MON NICE!