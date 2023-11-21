News

Adidas make Newcastle United one of their elite clubs – Report

Adidas will become kit supplier to Newcastle United nest summer.

The news first leaked in August when an episode of Amazon Prime’s ‘We Are Newcastle United’ documentary was ‘accidentally’ made available ahead of when it was due to be.

Newcastle United fans universally welcoming the change from Castore to Adidas, starting with the 2024/25 kits.

Adidas proving very popular for a decade and a half, when kit supplier from 1995 to 2010 to Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley though changing to Puma for unexplained reasons in 2010, that move not welcomed by NUFC fans.

Back before Ashley arrived, the Adidas kit launches (Ant and Dec pictured above with Kevin Keegan back in 1995 when Adidas launched that classic design) were massive events, with amazing scenes as huge crowds of fans turned up for midnight launches at the St James’ Park club shop.

Back in the day as well, Newcastle United made serious money in partnership with Adidas, with the club one of the best selling of all Premier League clubs.

Those days appear on the way back and now Footy Headlines, who specialise in kit stories, especially for Premier League clubs, have revealed that Adidas have made Newcastle United one of their ‘elite’ clubs.

The exclusive from Footy Headlines detailing that Adidas have grouped Newcastle United with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal, Flamengo, and Man U, as ‘elite’ clubs.

As well as other benefits, this will no doubt mean a lot of time and resources getting put into future Newcastle United kit launches, as both Adidas and NUFC know this is going to prove a very lucrative partnership.

Footy Headlines report – 21 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United have secured a new kit deal with Adidas some months ago. Now Footy Headlines can reveal that they will receive a top treatment by Adidas.

The new Adidas Newcastle United kit deal are making Newcastle United an elite team. This means that the club will receive authentic home and away kits, as part of the Elite Team range.

Newcastle United will join Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal, Flamengo, and Manchester United as Elite Teams.

Newcastle United’s Adidas kit deal was also featured in the brand-new Adidas Q3 2023 Results, just above the Adidas Messi Ballon d’Or trophy.

The Newcastle 2024-2025 third kit could be a very special one – Footy Headlines have heard that Newcastle’s third kit could celebrate the 1990s and the Adidas EQT era.’