AC Milan site quiz Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes sat out Saturday at Bournemouth, having picked up a one game suspension due to five Premier League yellow cards.

Now the Newcastle United playmaker is away with teammate Joelinton for a couple of World Cup group qualifiers.

Then it is back to club football for another very busy schedule of matches for Bruno Guimaraes and his NUFC teammates.

Amongst that busy schedule are the final two Champions League group games, PSG away on 28 November and AC Milan at home on 13 December.

Bruno Guimaraes has now given a brief interview to Milan news, which is an independent AC Milan site:

Bruno, what’s happening at Newcastle? There have been too many defeats lately…

“With Borussia Dortmund things didn’t work in the first leg and the second leg.

“We knew they had a good team but we played badly [in that second leg].

“For us that defeat is a big disappointment, it’s true that we weren’t at full strength but that’s no excuse.

“We are frustrated but we still have two games against PSG and Milan.

“We have to play both to win so we can go through.

“We believe we can qualify.”

What’s currently wrong?

“We are missing very important players like Tonali, Botman and Isak.”

Has the Tonali scandal affected you?

“I can’t say it hasn’t affected us.

“But I prefer not to comment on this matter, it’s his business.

“We have to fight for this shirt and win again.”

Interesting for an AC Milan site to be asking about Newcastle United struggling recently.

The two clubs in their last 14 games both domestic and in the Champions League, have a record of:

Newcastle United – Played 14 Won 8 Drawn 3 Lost 3

AC Milan – Played 14 Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 4

Whilst if we look at the last six results for both clubs:

Newcastle United – Played 6 Won 2 Drawn 1 Lost 3

AC Milan – Played 6 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 3

So AC Milan certainly in worse form than Newcastle United, both over the course of the last six matches and the last fourteen.

This is how the Champions League Group F looks currently:

In the next round of group matches on 28 November it is PSG v Newcastle and AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund and then on 13 December, Newcastle v AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund v PSG.

All to play for.