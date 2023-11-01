Opinion

A little bit reflection before we get The Hag the sack

Over the next couple of weeks, the last couple of Newcastle United results could turn out to be very good.

I’ll start with Crystal Palace, before I get to the two results that have been widely perceived to be poor.

I came away from St James’ Park a little shocked and in disbelief. That was the easiest win I’m likely to see this season; training ground kick about in the second half. If I was a betting man, I’d have pre-match put my mortgage on under 1.5 goals and a dire, very one sided game of football, where Roy Hodgson stuck eleven men behind the ball and we came through with a one nil victory or drew nil nil. How refreshing! For me, this is evidence as to how we are evolving under the management and coaching of Eddie Howe and his team.

Moving on to Dortmund.

Firstly, I’ve got to mention the travelling fans… class! The best set of away fans to visit Newcastle for many a year and the atmosphere they created for themselves in the ground was great (I reckon we need a drum in the Strawberry Corner, which is where I sit / stand). I cannot wait to get out there and get a taste of the ‘yellow wall’.

I thought Dortmund were excellent, and they were the best side I’ve seen at St James’ for a long time (apart from us of course). To counteract that, I thought we were also very good and very unlucky, stating the obvious I know. For me, our POTM was Bruno, whom I thought was head and shoulders above anyone else in Black and White. He got a little bit of stick on social media after the match, nonetheless, I thought he was in the company he thrives on playing against their midfield and he was a couple of steps ahead of everyone else.

Due to this, he was then left looking for the pass but our midfield and forwards were not quite up to speed with his game. This then meant he held on to the ball a little longer than he would have liked. Similar to Sunday down at Molineux too, where once again I thought he was excellent, but then ended up having to do a pivot because the options weren’t there.

When Tonali came off the bench against Dortmund, I thought he also looked class. It’s clear that Sandro is comfortable playing at Champions League level and I’m certain that in a couple of years time, he will be regarded as one of , if not the best midfielder in the Premier League. We just need to get this ban out of the way but it’s a blessing that he can still train and integrate himself into the first team set up.

On the whole, the Dortmund game was a measure of how far we’ve come, and the fact that Terzic gave us the respect that he did shows that. We deserved a point but it’s still in our hands so long as we learn from it. This could well turn out to be an ideal opportunity to reflect and build on, which we know is what will be happening behind the scenes.

Wolves and draws for us with them at their place go hand in hand… and then another one!!! The team could not be faulted for effort, although I have heard some questioning this and stating complacency amongst our ranks… Wow! Really?!?!?!

Once again, we played well but are clearly feeling the effects of missing some key players. As I said previously, I though Bruno was a step ahead of most, which can then lead to him looking like he is having a poorer game than he would normally.

Shakiness at the back was apparent, and I must say, when Pope now runs out I hold my breathe every single time. I was stood practically in front of him on Saturday when he felt the rush and completed missed the ball, stand by for some heart palpitations. It’s obvious that he is under instructions to play as a sweeper when needed but please do a quick risk assessment first before committing. Nick Pope has been a great signing and will continue to be, however, you can see why he isn’t England’s number one and this is definitely a position we need to strengthen as we progress, in my opinion anyway. That said, I am more than happy for Nick Pope to remain ‘ in the middle of our goal’ for the foreseeable.

It goes without saying, despite Lascelles becoming a very reliable and solid squad player, we are desperately missing our own Rolls Royce centre half in Sven Botman. He just adds a calmness to the defence and midfield in front of him, especially when we are building out from the back. This composure wasn’t there on Saturday and was evident in the two goals we conceded, two very avoidable goals but ones that looked like they were coming for most of the game. Having gone ahead before half time I thought, yes, we’re finally going to head back up to the North East with three points, because Eddie Howe is going to put some fireworks up some backsides at half time, not quite what I was expecting second half. In the end, a draw was a fair result, regardless of the questionable penalty decision.

Would I have taken a draw before the match, no way! John Anderson is noted for saying that a point away to any team in the Premier League is a good result, as long as you win your home games, however, if we are to continue on this trajectory that we are on, these are the games we should really be taking three points from. Especially if we are to have ambitions of competing with the likes of Man City.

The last two matches have been played under the wettest conditions we have had for ages. This does not suit our game and is blatantly having a negative impact on the style of football we play. That quick movement and zipping the ball into feet as we move forward is a little more tricky when the conditions are like they have been, resulting in mis-controlled receipt of the ball and mis-placed passes that are leading to us losing possession. You can see that the lads have found things more difficult, as they look to have been when it comes to the physical side of things.

As we all know, the physicality of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle is something we haven’t seen for a long time, if ever. We are proper fit! Regularly out running the opposition, but when you add the elements, it makes a hell of a difference. There have been some tired legs when the whistle has gone these last two games and some very disappointed faces as the players applaud us fans.

Finally, the Carabao Cup and one of the top three most whining managers around on Saturday (in the company of Klippity Klopp and The Hag). Should we finally come away with a win down at Old Trafford, then beat Arsenal on Saturday, what a couple of weeks it will have been. Might even set us up for a Dortmund Demolition next week (now I would take a draw, but hey, let’s get three points).

If things go our way, October may well be shown to have been another great month in the rollercoaster journey that we are on.

Howay the Lads!