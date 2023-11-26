Opinion

A drink to a dearly departed friend as Newcastle United torment Chelsea

I was surprised that some Newcastle United fans were slightly pessimistic on The Mag heading into our game against Chelsea.

According to one, we would do well to get a result and Chelsea would finish above us, possibly in a Champions League place.

What utter garbage.

Once Newcastle got to grips with their southern counterparts, there was only going to be one winner.

Eddie’s Hotrods are mean and hungry and don’t need a shed load of diesel to get fuelled up.

We’ll just leave that to pundits like ‘Arry Redknapp and the normally fair and eloquent Pat Nevin.

To cut Pat some slack, on this occasion he was letting his heart rule his head being an ex Chelsea player.

Our performance and dismantling of the ramshackle ‘Pensioners’ was both thorough and predictable.

Newcastle are more United than we have ever been and fear no one wherever we play.

Manchester’s City and United will testify to this, along with whinging Arsenal (through gritted teeth) and now Chelsea.

I don’t want to take anything away from our superb victory, especially in the midst of an injury crisis, but Chelsea are a collection of expensive misfits these days.

Their days at the top are coming to an end and Newcastle United are at the head of the new order ready to take their place.

Manchester United and Spurs have already begun to be reeled in by the game Geordies and it is only a matter of time before we catch a real whopper like Liverpool.

I started out early and then spent a relaxing early afternoon in Tynemouth Club pre-match.

I was happy to have some company as I lamented the sad loss of my big mate who passed away a few days ago.

Alan Burn, more commonly known as Ginger Burns, was a larger than life character who was the long time manager of The Jungle on North Shields’ New Quay.

Alan was also the Chairman of North Shields FC in the 1980s and early 90s.

He was one of the most generous and benevolent people I have ever had the pleasure to meet and will be sadly missed by all his many friends.

As I sat in my armchair when Anthony ‘Flash’ Gordon put the icing on the cake with our fourth goal against Chelsea, I raised my glass to a man who had almost become a second father to me over the past few years.

Well it’s now on to Paris and what’s not to say that Eddie won’t pull another rabbit out of the hat.

Nothing surprises me with this team anymore, the sky really is the limit.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports