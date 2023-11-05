News

5 of them teenagers! The 15 outfield Newcastle United players Eddie Howe has taken to PSG

The Newcastle United players training at the Parc des Princes on Monday night.

Eddie Howe changing his approach, having passed on the opportunity previously for his squad to train on the match pitch in both Milan and Dortmund.

Obviously the injuries are hitting hard in terms of affecting the numbers of Newcastle United players available to the NUFC boss.

However, as Saturday showed against Chelsea, anybody who is available, will give it absolutely everything if / when getting on the pitch.

These are the 18 Newcastle United players who have travelled to Paris, with three goalkeepers and fifteen outfield players, however…

Goalkeepers:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius

Defenders:

Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento

Midfielders:

Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, James Huntley

Strikers:

Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni

The reality is of course that whilst Eddie Howe has brought 15 outfield Newcastle United players, he is massively relying on youth to fill his squad / bench.

Five of the outfield players who are in Paris, are still teenagers.

Michael Ndiweni (19)

Lewis Miley (17)

James Huntley (19)

Ben Parkinson (18)

Lewis Hall (19)

He has played so well when getting his chance, easy to forget Lewis Miley is only 17!

Played so well on Saturday against Chelsea and another huge game awaits tonight, difficult to see him not starting. Especially with so few real options for Eddie Howe.

Lewis Hall also looks sure to play a part, possibly as a starter but more likely off the bench.

Whilst these three other teenagers will also be dreaming of coming off the bench tonight and making headlines.