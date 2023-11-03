Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from PSG 1 Newcastle 1

Tuesday night’s match ended PSG 1 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…’:

POSITIVES

We are still in with a shout

After the disappointment of that truly shocking decision, is the realisation that we are still in with a shout of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Okay, we need Dortmund to deny PSG all three points in their final match, so it’s not all in our hands, but Europa League qualification is, and that would guarantee our European adventure continuing in the new year.

What a performance

Having been watching Newcastle United since the late 70s, it is still difficult for me to get my head around the fact that we can go to the Parc de Princes and defend like that.

It reminded me of the way Simeone’s Atleti shut out one of the great Barcelona sides in the Champions League several years ago when they got to the Final.

At times, and maybe it was because of the white shorts, I had to remind myself that I wasn’t watching one of the great Juventus sides from yesteryear.

Every single one of those players deserves a medal as big as a dustbin lid. Absolute heroes the lot of them and the confidence we can take from that performance is huge.

No injuries

Despite being on the receiving end of a few downright nasty fouls, no one seemed to pick up an injury tonight, which is just as well given how little cover we have.

When the commentator claimed that Lewis Hall was one of our most experienced substitutes, it said it all didn’t it?

NEGATIVES

We was robbed, We was robbed, We was robbed

Being held to a draw in the Parc de Princes is a negative. That is bonkers!

We didn’t deserve that

An absolutely sickening end to what was an absolutely fantastic performance.

VAR might have knocked us out of the Champions League

Progressing in Europe’s elite competition is no longer in our hands and that is down to an absolutely shocking decision from a referee who hitherto had put in a very good performance.

The fact that he waved PSG’s claims away in real time made his decision after consulting the TV monitor all the more galling.

It’ll take some getting over.

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

(PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brilliant Newcastle United cheated out of win at PSG – Absolute disgrace – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports