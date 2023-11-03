Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Saturday afternoon’s match ended Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our contributors to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Back to winning ways

The international break was massive for us. A chance to rest tired legs and tired minds.

Chelsea aren’t quite what they were but they’ve still spent a huge amount of money and represented a challenge for us.

We have come through that with flying colours, with a little help from an out of sorts Thiago Silva.

It was a gripping first half with chances at both ends and they went in tied up at 1-1.

The second belonged solely to United and three goals did a job on the so called King’s Road strutters. Reece James leading the way with a red card as the Chelsea discipline went out of the window.

Two goals in the space of a minute was the decisive passage that took it to 3-1 and pretty much sealed the points.

A special mention for Jamaal Lascelles, who scored with a fantastic headed goal. He’s had a long spell out of this team. A leader who had to carry a burden during the Ashley years. It’s great to see him get on to the score sheet.

Starlet shines

At the age of 17 I couldn’t imagine playing central midfield in a Premier League game up against a World Cup winner in Enzo Fernandez.

That’s exactly how young Lewis Miley’s Saturday went and he probably only still has a provisional driving licence!

He’s come into the side and he has looked good, despite his tender years. The pass for the opening goal was pinpoint, and showed an intelligence which belies his age.

It can be ups and downs with young players, but the future bodes well with Miley, and he’s going to get plenty of more chances in the weeks ahead amid the ongoing injury crisis.

Ice cold Alex

The return of Isak to the side was huge for us. We needed a senior forward out there and he did his job with aplomb when the chance came his way.

It was a crisp swivel and finish. The Swede led the line well all day and took his tally for the season to seven goals.

It’s easy to forget what a talent Isak really is. We have to pray he stays fit and can show more of that talent as we approach the festive fixture chaos.

NEGATIVES

Atmosphere row

Two of the club’s owners tweeted about SJP needing some more noise in the ground. This was Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

Mehrdad’s wife, and fellow owner, Amanda Staveley, later took to Instagram to row it back a bit after the reaction on social media had got some people’s backs up.

It’s a contentious talking point.

The atmosphere dipped near the end of the first half – was there some trepidation about the place? Others say it wasn’t really all that bad.

In my humble opinion this is a storm in a tea cup.

The Reuben and Ghodoussi tweets were ill-judged, but the claims they’ve ruined the atmosphere is a crazy notion. There are tens of thousands of season ticket holders inside that ground every home game.

Threadbare

Before kick-off the United bench was one of the big talking points.

Three goalkeepers, four academy lads, and then Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie.

It was a good job the starting eleven got the job done, as Eddie Howe didn’t have much attacking experience to call on if he had needed to try and affect things with his changes, say for example if we’d not been in front and had been chasing the game.

PSG will be really tough with that bench and that’s no disrespect to the players on there at the moment.

A few wobbles, Nick?

I just wondered about a few moments with Nick Pope yesterday.

For the Sterling free kick he never moved and was left wondering was his positioning correct.

He almost gifted Chelsea a goal too, as well as pulling off at least one great save.

A mixed afternoon for our custodian. One of them where on another day he could easily have been getting blamed for us having lost.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

