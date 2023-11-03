Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey’:

POSITIVES

Massive Win

I’ve been critical of us not seeing out games at West Ham and Wolves recently but we got over the line against Arsenal in what was a monumental win.

Before the game, I genuinely fancied us but also felt that winning was a must. We’ve lost a little ground on the top five in recent weeks and yesterday was a six pointer of epic proportions.

After faring so badly against the Gunners over a number of years, to beat then for the second time in three seasons at St James’ Park isn’t just hugely satisfying, it’s also becoming routine. Long may it continue.

Fortress St James’

Played 6, won 5, and lost only 1 in the league at home this season, which to be fair was down to some very fine margins and a dramatic collapse in the last ten minutes against you know who.

We’ve also managed four clean sheets in the process.

Last season, we only succumbed twice in the league at home and one of those losses was against Mikel Arteta’s charges.

Our defensive display yesterday was something else.

We limited a team that usually scores for fun to zero chances and the work rate to achieve that throughout the entire team was something else. Our defending was simply phenomenal.

We’re getting to ’em

Arteta’s histrionics on the touchline and his post match comments were an absolute disgrace (or hoot) depending on how you view them.

I read Mathew Robson’s piece on The Mag earlier, in which he reminded us that Arteta has form in whining and whinging after playing us. Arteta also waxed lyrical about our former manager, which aptly illustrates why he needs to engage his brain before opening his mouth.

Make no mistake, Newcastle United under Sir Eddie Howe are in the so called elite’s faces and they do not like it one bit.

NEGATIVES

More injuries

I was surprised to see Jacob Murphy on the bench and even more so when he came on in the 63rd minute.

When he pulled up quarter of an hour later, it felt somewhat inevitable and you have to wonder whether it was wise to risk him so soon?

Dan Burn was also clearly struggling after a nasty fall from height and it wasn’t a surprise to see Tino come on for the second half, with Trippier switching to left back.

We wish Murpho, BDB and all our walking wounded well. We need all of them back and fighting fit.

Guimaraes the liability?

After his early season dip in form and contract renegotiations behind him, Bruno has been back to his excellent usual self in recent weeks.

Yesterday he picked up his fifth booking and therefore misses next week’s trip to Bournemouth.

Maybe that’s better than missing upcoming matches against the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd but it was the smack he gave to the back of Jorghino’s head that remarkably didn’t see him punished that is troubling me. Bruno was very lucky to escape without a booking for that, some might say it deserved a red.

Being down to ten men in the first half would have severely hampered our ability to contain Arsenal and I doubt we would have won in such circumstances. We would have also been without our talisman for the next three matches.

This isn’t the first time either, let’s face it, and he needs to cut this stupidity out of his game.

You’re not fit to referee!

Stuart Attwell was in charge of yesterday’s game and he was as bad as I’ve seen at St James.

How on earth he didn’t show a red to the odious Kai Havertz for his out of control assault on Sean Longstaff, I do not know.

There were loads of other incidents that were winding up the crowd that he either pulled us up for or waived play on, giving the advantage to Arsenal. We hammered Arsenal by 5 yellow cards to 1 and that feels totally disproportionate.

Given his performance and what I can only describe as a clear bias to the team in red, the fact that he allowed Anthony Gordon’s goal was somewhat paradoxical.

Even then, we had to endure the mother of all VAR decisions, and I know that wasn’t down to Attwell, but it would be remiss of me not to mention it.

We had to jump through a series of hoops, as they initially scrutinised whether the ball was out of play after little Joe had pole danced his way around the corner flag. Then it was a potential foul by big Joe in the already stooping Gabrielle, before they finally determined that Gordon wasn’t offside when he lifted the ball into the back of the Gallowgate net.

I know getting that decision was a positive because it won us the game, but I’m still calling VAR a negative because it sucks the spontaneity out of scoring a goal and worse still, doesn’t result in a challenge as bad as Havertz’s being judged to be a red.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

