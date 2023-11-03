Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Wednesday night’s match ended Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our contributors to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

You couldn’t make it up

In years to come we’ll say ‘remember that night we won at Old Trafford at a canter after making eight changes, which included no real recognised striker and six full backs on the park’.

If ever there was typical NUFC then this was it. An astonishing victory amid an injury crisis and fixture congestion.

Made all the sweeter against a team where it’s fair to say there has been a lot of needle down the years.

Special mention has to go to Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett. Paired at the centre of defence they both put in really solid displays. Krafth in particular needs praise, helping us to a clean sheet after so long out with that knee injury.

And it was great to see not only Joelinton back to his best, but Joe Willock doing the business with a rapier like finish for 3-0, his return is huge for us.

Critics eat their words

There was much chatter this week about the signings of Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento. It was a big outlay and they’ve barely played much, when other areas look light.

It was suggested that the summer window was botched because so much of the summer budget was ploughed into these two full backs.

What a brilliant way to answer those critics. Both players starting, one scoring, the other with a mesmerising assist.

Eddie Howe really earned his money with this game. He’s had Man Utd on toast, tactically, technically, and on team spirit. The Red Devils had an air of NUFC under Mike Ashley’s reign.

Shades of Bale

There can be little doubt that Tino Livramento deserved to be man of the match.

The Southampton fans were right – we have got a real talent on our hands.

I scoffed when they likened him to shades of Gareth Bale, but that performance, that 60 yard run for the opening goal, you could see what they were on about.

He’s a big talent. How long can Howe resist not starting him?

NEGATIVES (not many)

Off Targett

It was a shame to see Matt Targett leave the field so early like that. It looked a hamstring. Another player to add to the growing injury list.

Has to be noted, his departure allowed Miggy to come on and that seemed massive given the Paraguayan opened the scoring.

Luck of the draw

Another League Cup win. The second Manchester club we’ve knocked out. Our reward? An away game at Chelsea. No luck of the draw for us, and it was Boro who bagged Port Vale.

We’re doing it the hard way.

Good headaches?

Eddie Howe could be on the horns of a dilemma.

Stick with Dan Burn at left back, or opt for a more expansive approach where Trippier goes to left back, to allow Livramento to slot in down the right.

A tough call.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

