Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Saturday’s match ended Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

On this occasion it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries…

We tried and failed. But we tried.

I hope our fans don’t direct any criticism at the squad or the staff.

We started running out of steam long before this game, yet kept going for the full 90.

Smiley Miley

With everyone fit and no one banned, Lewis Miley must be seventh or eighth choice for a midfield starting position. But he didn’t look at all out of place in this game.

If he was 21, you’d say he shows remarkable maturity and football intelligence. But he’s 17. Seventeen.

Early days but he could turn out to be a star.

International break

If every single Newcastle player who has been selected for international duty pulls a sickie tomorrow and goes to lie on a beach in the Maldives for a week, I’ll be delighted.

The international break will give some a chance to recover and others a chance to heal.

NEGATIVES

Bare bones

I used to get irritated when Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger whined about how competing in four competitions isn’t sustainable and leads to injuries.

Pep and Klopp have repeated this in the last few years.

I thought they were talking rubbish; professional.

But two goalkeepers plus three rookies on the Newcastle bench and a 17-year-old making his first PL start suggest they all have a point.

Miggy going off with a hamstring injury and the fatigue you could see throughout our team, proves their point.

This is as bad an injury crisis as I can recall at Newcastle. We are down to the bare bones.

The upcoming

When we get back from the international break, we play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and Tuesday.

With a full squad available, I’d be looking forward to that. After all, we are the only team left that can win all four competitions.

But with the resources we have available, I very much doubt we’ll be able to give a good account of ourselves in all of those games.

Three points dropped

The least of the negatives, although it is a negative.

I don’t think Bournemouth would stand a chance against a full and fresh Newcastle squad and we didn’t lose this because we played badly.

But we did lose and we have Chelsea and manure next in the league.

We could have done with a win, or even a draw.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Nothing to get upset about here – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports