3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Tuesday night’s match ended Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our contributors to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Heads held high

We lost this game but I don’t think you can fault the effort of the players over these two games against Dortmund.

The fact is we lost to the better side but the margins were pretty fine. On another day we’d have got something against them.

We have a team that tries, and that’s what we always wanted, right? They’ve run through brick walls of late.

They won away at Manchester United. They won home to Arsenal. Two massive games.

It’s just a real shame that we’ve not been able to quite get the better of our German opponents.

Unlike a certain Mikel Arteta, we’ll take defeat on the chin, and move on.

Super Tino

Once again it was Livramento who caught the eye. This lad is going to be a star.

He can play in defence and attack, comfortably. What a cross for the Joelinton missed chance.

He’s been a real bright spark for us and he didn’t look fazed by the big atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park.

And the even better news – there is so much more to come from Tino. Please stay fit!

A brilliant trip for fans

The away day in Germany was always going to be the best one – and so it proved.

The supporters were a credit to themselves and had a really good time with no trouble to really speak of.

It’s been a long time waiting for some European trips and they create memories that last a lifetime, so we must take that as a positive.

Our German hosts were impressed too.

Dortmund’s Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke praised the attitude of the Newcastle United fans for their sporting, fair behaviour, both in England and out in Dortmund.

NEGATIVES

Injury nightmare gets worse

One day in the future we’re going to need a number nine who doesn’t continually break down.

I love Callum Wilson but he’s made of glass.

This Dortmund game saw him limp out at half time with a tight hamstring. That could take a good few weeks to heal.

We were lucky with injuries last season, not so this time around.

In a scenario where everyone was fit we’d have had a much better chance. We’re stretched and running on empty competing on so many fronts.

Propping up the table

The defeat saw us slump to the bottom of Group F.

Milan beat PSG to move above us. There’s a lot to play for but it looks like a mountain to climb, with the decidedly tricky trip to Paris up next.

It’s tough to see us getting through. Can we grab the Europa League spot instead?

The final game at home to Milan could be the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Or we pull off a miracle win at PSG? A big ask with so many players out.

Sub roles

Eddie Howe said he couldn’t ask for more from Miggy Almiron and Anthony Gordon after the Arsenal game.

They were shattered, and, he said, couldn’t start the game in Dortmund as it wasn’t physically possible.

It was such a shame. With those two on the park we carried more threat.

The last two games have been a wake up call – the Champions League is really tough. You need a good squad.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports