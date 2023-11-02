News

2 PSG players injured on international duty – Looks like 7 ruled out of Newcastle United match in total

An interesting update on PSG players ahead of the Newcastle United match on Tuesday.

A huge game that could well determine the two clubs’ futures, or not, in this season’s competition.

When it comes to PSG players set to miss the Newcastle United game, there looked to be five out for sure.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Marco Ascensio and Keylor Navas.

In this international break, it is now looking like two more PSG players have been ruled out of facing Newcastle United.

Exciting young midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery definitely won’t be on the pitch, he made his debut for France and scored against Gibraltar, only to then pick up a bad ankle injury which will keep him out for some time.

PSG Captain Marquinhos is a key figure for his club and was playing for Brazil last night.

He was also captaining his country with Casemiro injured. He was forced off halfway through with a hamstring issue and captaining Brazil against Argentina, clearly he wasn’t choosing to be subbed.

The 29 year old is now a massive doubt and has admitted to L’Equipe that he was in pain in the dressing room after the defeat to Argentina when he tried to stretch his hamstring.

Like Newcastle United, PSG have got a very busy schedule of matches and I can’t see them putting their captain at unnecessary risk. Marquinhos has already indicated to the French newspaper that he can’t see himself being available to play against Monaco on Friday night and it would be a significant surprise if he makes it on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe hopefully not picking up any injuries in the internationals. With so many already out injured, there weren’t an awful lot of them available for their countries!

Hopefully the likes of Bruno (two starts in November internationals), Trippier (1 start) and Schar (0 starts) will all be ok for Saturday. Whilst Joelinton only managed 9 minutes on the pitch last night against Argentina before that ludicrous red card (see HERE).

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports