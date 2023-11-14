News

14 Newcastle United players set to be ruled out of PSG Champions League match

It is no secret that Eddie Howe will be missing a number of Newcastle United players in Paris on Tuesday night.

However, the scale of it is unprecedented.

When it comes to Newcastle United players he won’t be able to call on, this is what the NUFC Head Coach will be looking at when he looks at the missing list.

Newcastle United players set to miss PSG:

Botman – Injured (Knee)

Targett – Injured (Thigh)

Tonali – Banned (For rest of season)

Burn – Injured (Back)

Anderson – Injured (Back)

Murphy – Injured (Shoulder)

Barnes – Injured (Foot)

Wilson – Injured (Thigh)

Willock – Injured (Achilles)

Longstaff – Injured (Ankle)

Manquillo – Not named in NUFC Champions League squad AND injured (Groin)

Emil Krafth – Not named in NUFC Champions League squad

Matt Ritchie – Not named in NUFC Champions League squad

Mark Gillespie – Not named in NUFC Champions League squad

The only possible one of the above that could potentially be available is Sean Longstaff BUT that would look to be very unlikely. After the win over Chelsea Eddie Howe told BBC Newcastle that Longstaff wasn’t close to playing against Chelsea and that he probably won’t be fit for PSG.

Of the 23 Newcastle United named in the ‘A list’ squad (see below) for the Champions League, it appears these are the Newcastle United players still available for this away game against PSG:

Goalkeepers:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius

Outfield players:

Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier

So 11 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

Of those younger players on the B list, Lewis Miley is of course a very welcome additional (essential???) option.

Assuming everybody is okay physically, it looks like basically Eddie Howe has the ‘choice’ of either playing the eleven who started against Chelsea, or bring Dummett and/or Hall into his starting eleven.

Fifteen days after this PSG match Newcastle United face AC Milan and of course we live in hope that at least one or two of the missing list might have returned by then. However, if Bruno Guimaraes on Tuesday night picks up a third booking of this Champions League group phase, he would also be ruled out, by suspension, from that AC Milan match.

Newcastle United’s matches in this upcoming two weeks period:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Official Newcastle United announcement – 5 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United has submitted its ‘List A’ squad to UEFA for the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

In line with UEFA rules governing selection, the Magpies have named a 23-man squad on their ‘A’ list, with summer signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all included along with Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak, who all have UEFA Champions League experience.

United youngsters Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley will be included on the Magpies‘ ‘List B’ squad, along with other club-trained players born on or after 1st January 2002, making them eligible for selection.

The full list of players on the club’s ‘List A’ squad, which relates to the group stage of the competition, is below:

Miguel Almirón

Harvey Barnes

Sven Botman

Dan Burn

Martin Dúbravka (GK)

Paul Dummett

Anthony Gordon

Bruno Guimarães

Lewis Hall

Alexander Isak

Joelinton

Loris Karius (GK)

Jamaal Lascelles

Tino Livramento

Sean Longstaff

Jacob Murphy

Nick Pope (GK)

Fabian Schär

Matt Targett

Sandro Tonali

Kieran Trippier

Joe Willock

Callum Wilson