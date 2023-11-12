12 Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed – Thursday official announcement
There are now 12 Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and mid-January 2024.
An announcement (see below) by the club on Thursday, giving details of the twelfth.
The Chelsea v Newcastle Carabao Cup clash has been set for an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday 19 December 2023 and will be shown by Sky Sports.
Newcastle United official announcement – 2 November 2023:
‘A date has been set for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Chelsea.
The Magpies booked their place in the last eight with a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and were subsequently handed a trip to the capital to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.
And it has now been announced that the game at Stamford Bridge – which has been selected for live television coverage on Sky Sports – will be played on Tuesday, 19th December, with kick-off set for 8pm.
Further details will be confirmed in due course.’
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk