12 Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed – Thursday official announcement

There are now 12 Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and mid-January 2024.

An announcement (see below) by the club on Thursday, giving details of the twelfth.

The Chelsea v Newcastle Carabao Cup clash has been set for an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday 19 December 2023 and will be shown by Sky Sports.

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 November 2023:

‘A date has been set for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Chelsea.

The Magpies booked their place in the last eight with a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and were subsequently handed a trip to the capital to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.

And it has now been announced that the game at Stamford Bridge – which has been selected for live television coverage on Sky Sports – will be played on Tuesday, 19th December, with kick-off set for 8pm.

Further details will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports