Opinion

12 Newcastle United players missing – This prior evaluation shows just how bad the situation was

As you might have heard, there a few Newcastle United players missing.

Fair to say, quite a few.

Indeed, at Bournemouth on Saturday, Eddie Howe had 11 outfield Newcastle United players unavailable, which became 12 when Miguel Almiron was forced off on 31 minutes with the latest injury to hit the squad.

Now you might think that 12 (TWELVE) Newcastle United players missing, is enough for anybody to accept that this is something quite extraordinary, something so extreme that only a fool would deny it wasn’t a massive factor on Saturday.

However, apparently not.

Various pundits, journalists, rival fans and yes, bizarrely, even some of our own Newcastle supporters, saying it is no excuse, everybody has an injury list, NUFC nothing special in this respect.

I find it all very strange for these characters not to simply accept that Eddie Howe and his team / squad were massively up against it… BUT I happen to have something that can measure just how severe the level of those missing were, both in terms of numbers and quality.

As it happens, on 17 July 2023, I had an article published on The Mag – Newcastle United squad strength – First choice players and the rest all individually rated for 2023/24 season

So four months ago I grouped the Newcastle United players together in their positions / areas of the pitch, rating all of the Newcastle United squad between 1 and 5, in an attempt to measure where exactly the strengths were, plus maybe more importantly any weak areas that needed investment.

So now we can use my July 2023 ratings for a completely different purpose, as in, just how badly was the NUFC squad hit on Saturday…

GOALKEEPERS

Pope (5), Dubravka (4), Darlow (3), Karius (2.5), Gillespie (1.5)

FULL-BACKS

Trippier (5), Burn (4), Targett (4), Manquillo (3), Krafth (3), Dummett (2), Lewis (2), Ashby (1.5)

CENTRAL DEFENDERS

Botman (5), Schar (4.5), Lascelles (3)

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno (5), Joelinton (5), Tonali (5), Longstaff (4.5), Willock (4.5)

WINGERS

Almiron (4.5), Gordon (4), ASM (4), Murphy (3.5), Anderson (3.5), Ritchie (2)

STRIKERS

Isak (5), Wilson (4.5)

So, leaving the goalkeepers to one side, I have now marked in bold those Newcastle United players who were unavailable on Saturday, plus I have taken out ASM and added Barnes, Livramento and Hall, these four all traded in / out after my original article…

FULL-BACKS

Trippier (5), Burn (4), Targett (4), Livrament0o (4), Hall (3.5), Manquillo (3), Krafth (3), Dummett (2)

CENTRAL DEFENDERS

Botman (5), Schar (4.5), Lascelles (3)

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno (5), Joelinton (5), Tonali (5), Longstaff (4.5), Willock (4.5)

WINGERS

Almiron (4.5), Gordon (4), Barnes (4), Murphy (3.5), Anderson (3.5), Ritchie (2)

STRIKERS

Isak (5), Wilson (4.5)

So based on my ratings back in July 2023, almost entirely based on what took Newcastle United to top four, Champions League qualification and a cup final, this was how it looked on Saturday at Bournemouth for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s best defender (Botman) missing, as well as the club’s two best left-back options (Burn and Targett.

However, it is when you get into the other half of the pitch that you really see just how extreme it was for Eddie Howe, the positions where you need the Newcastle United players who do the most running, where you need the options, both in terms of quality and numbers.

Yet Eddie Howe missing both of his (quality) strikers in Isak and Wilson, two of the best three midfielders (Tonali and Bruno), whilst four of the five best wing options also unavailable once Almiron went off. In reality all five of the best wing / wide options as Gordon having to play up front for much of the match. When Almiron went off, he was replaced by our very weakest wide / wing option in 34 year old Matt Ritchie.

Bottom line is that Eddie Howe and NUFC were massively up against it to an extreme degree, especially when you take into account that the better players who were available that play in the attacking half, namely Gordon, Joelinton, Longstaff and Willock, had all had a serious workload as well in recent matches.

If you still claim that these weren’t absolutely extraordinary and difficult extremes for Eddie Howe to deal with on Saturday, then there really is no hope for you.