News

Young Newcastle United star helps his England side to 3-0 victory

Wednesday saw Leo Shahar named in the team for England men’s under-17s.

The 16 year old right-back was recently confirmed as one of the latest Newcastle United recruits as Dan Ashworth spearheads a massive ongoing recruitment drive of young talent from both the UK and overseas.

Leo Shahar arriving from Wolves after Newcastle United made their move.

The young Newcastle and England youth defender helping the Under 17s to a commanding 3-0 victory over Norway on Wednesday.

This victory is the first of two games between the sides this week, with the England Under 17s also facing the same opposition at St. George’s Park on Friday at 12pm.

The matches are part of the preparations for the UEFA Under-17 Championship first qualifying round in November, when England Under 17s will play Faroe Islands, Kosovo and Croatia.

Yesterday, England scored first through Manchester United’s Shea Lacey, then Mikey Moore of Tottenham got the second, with Chelsea’s Shumaira Mheuka rounding off the scoring.

No news yet on whether any subs were used in Wednesday’s victory but two other Newcastle United young stars were named on the bench.

Sixteen year old Trevan Sanusi is a very exciting attacking prospect and he was recently confirmed as a signing from Birmingham. Whilst midfielder Sean Neave is also 16 but he is a homegrown NUFC player from Tyneside, unlike the other pair.

Final score:

England Under 17s 3 Norway Under 17s 0

England Under 17s starting 11 v Norway Under 17s:

1 Spike Brits (Manchester City), 2 Leo Shahar (Newcastle United), 3 Christian McFarlane (New York City), 4 Ollie Harrison (Chelsea), 5 Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City), 6 Kian Noble (Manchester City) ©, 7 Shea Lacey (Manchester United), 8 Joshua King (Fulham), 9 Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), 10 Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur), 11 Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur)

England Under 17s subs bench:

12 Leke Drake (Manchester City), 13 Douglass Lukjanciks (Everton), 14 Luca Fletcher (Manchester City), 15 Harry Amass (Manchester United), 16 Jayce Fitzgerald (Manchester United), 17 Trevan Sanusi (Newcastle United), 18 Trey Nyoni (Liverpool), 19 Eric Hamelberg (Middlesbrough), 20 Jay Robinson (Southampton), 21 Samuel Amissah (Fulham), 22 Oliver Whatmuff (Manchester City), 23 Sean Neave (Newcastle United)