News

Wor Flags – Lets makes sure this happens against Borussia Dortmund as well

A lot of things were talked about after Newcastle 4 PSG 1, not least the atmosphere and the part Wor Flags played in it.

The recipe is quite simple.

The Wor Flags volunteers put in crazy amounts of hours to lay on these superb displays.

The rest of us, who are able to, put in a few quid each to help make them happen from a financial point of view.

The results are there for all to see, not least 11 days ago when PSG visited.

So many people, particularly TNT Sports, talking about the incredible St James’ Park atmosphere that Wor Flags played such a major part in…

The #UCL anthem rings out in St. James’ Park! 🤩 What a sight. What an atmosphere. The stuff of DREAMS 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LnPDb8h8UI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

The departure of Mike Ashley meant the return of Wor Flags to matches, as they ended their boycott.

The pre-match flag displays once again becoming part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of last (2022/23) season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Wor Flags have been appealing for Newcastle United fans to give a special push to help ensure another special display when the Champions League comes to St James’ Park again in 10 days time, against the Bundesliga giants, who know a thing or two about spectacular flag displays themselves.

Plus of course we also still have AC Milan to come to Tyneside in November. Then who knows what…

The overall Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up early last season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags and that will continue.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently over 1,300 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.