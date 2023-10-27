Opinion

Wolves fans with plenty to say ahead of facing Newcastle United – Very interesting comments

Wolves fans have been looking ahead to this weekend, a game against Newcastle United at Molineux.

An interesting mix of comments.

At one end of the spectrum a lot of confidence that Wolves fans will see their team win, with seemingly a lot of that confidence based on Newcastle having played on Wednesday night and Eddie Howe having a growing injury list.

Whilst many other Wolves fans, are at the very other end of the confidence spectrum, seeing Newcastle United as now a quality team who very likely will win at Molineux.

Some of course sitting in the middle.

Little wonder as four of these last five contests between the two clubs at Molineux have ended 1-1.

Last season, very much the run of play, Ruben Neves scored a stunning strike, a touch of luck as well as it went through Joe Willock’s legs and gave Pope no chance.

However, just when it looked like defeat despite United’s dominance, ASM scored a stunner at the end to get a point but the stats told the real story of the game, away side Newcastle having a massive 21 shots in total whilst NUFC had thirteen corners to the home side’s four.

Ironically / interestingly, those two goalscorers from last season are both now playing in Saudi Arabia. Two of very few under 30s who have decided to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Wolves fans looking ahead to this weekend and the game at Molineux, commenting via Molineux Mix:

‘Good time to play them. They have players dropping down injured all over the place. Had a tough match in the week. Got to be 2-1 Wolves.’

‘Feeling upbeat..obviously..i think we stand a chance here

head 1-1….heart 2-1 to us

Just want similar type football that we have been seeing

I think i saw Izak is out ? will certainly help !!’

‘Saturday evening V Newcastle will surly be a good atmosphere.’

‘Wolves 3 Newcastle 1’

‘Wolves will play a dejected Newcastle off the park, 3 – 0. Hwang, Neto and Sasa on the score sheet!’

‘A really difficult one. Both sides with skilful players and plenty to play for. I’ll go 2-2, and what chance the conditions will cause one or two howlers? Maybe make it a thriller!’

‘I hope Pope gets dogs abuse of Nunes proportions

This effalump hasn’t forgotten.’

‘no tonali, no murphy, no isak

No barnes, no botman

Good time to play.’

‘Perfect time to play them, we will unlikely have a better chance to beat them and beat them well.

I fancy us here, for some reason I’m thinking 3-1.’

‘Tight game but 1-2 , our good run comes to an end.’

‘0-3. Think Newcastle will be up for this one having lost to Dortmund.’

‘Molineux under lights and on Sky with a master class in wing play from “Neto on the wing , Pedro Neto on the wing “

‘I would be fairly happy with another good performance and a draw.’

‘3-1. I think Newcastle have been flying high, but this Tonali thing isn’t nice and they played midweek. Wolves come out with a good gameplan and I think Newcastle will start getting very frustrated.’

‘Things tend to run in three’s and in Newcastle’s bad luck run, losing Tonali, losing to Dortmund and a loss to Wolves will make the three!’

‘Newcastle have scored more goals than anybody so far. Not withstanding their injuries, that’s still an impressive stat and my gut tells me they’ll win 3-0 or 3-1.

I would be very satisfied with a draw.’

‘Recent history says 1-1…

Six of Newcastle’s eight EPL away games at Wolves been 1-1

Settle for that, but expecting a 3-1 home win.’

‘They’ll be hurting after the Dortmund loss. Even with their injuries they have so much squad depth.

Heart: Wolves 2:1 Newcastle

Head: Wolves 1:3 Newcastle.’

‘0-2 they are a very strong side.’

‘THis is the best time to play them, they’ve just played in champions league and have injuries to Botman, Murphy and Isak.

That being said they’ve spent over £400m recently, so I won’t fall for Eddie ‘he of the dark arts’ Howe pitty party around having a small squad. They have plenty of options.

I recall similar last season (few players missing) and we outplayed them, but missed the chance to get 3 points as they equalised late.

You may recall Hwang was at fault and the Mix and social media went into major meltdown about him being a total disgrace etc etc 🙂

The tactical issue is that Newcastle are pragmatic and want us to push on, so they can counter. With fresher legs and being at home that may be tempting, but could also play into their hands (as it did with Brighton for example).

Best time to play, but they are high in confidence and scoring goals for fun.

Early goal for us could be key, would mean they have to come forward which in turn opens up our counter attacking.

On paper I’d say Newcastle win

However, I am going 2-2.’

‘Are we patient enough as fans to let the team sit back and try and force Newcastle to attack? They’ll be less satisfied with a point. Our best chance is to hit them with pace on the counter with Neto.’

‘Suggestions tonali may be available.’

‘Utterly nonsensical and incompetent. What were the odds on that happening, what are the odds on him scoring?!’

‘Ridiculous state of affairs.’

‘It’s a sign of just how far we’ve come recently under GON that this thread overwhelmingly shows we feel a draw is the very least we should expect.

Newcastle are very well drilled and a very good side. I think a draw is the best we can hope for personally but hope to be proved wrong.

Wolves 1-2 Newcastle.’

‘There are losses you can accept and i dont think this game against Newcastle is one of them.’

‘We’re up against a CL team so this is (another) free hit. Sit back, absorb their attacks and counter. I’m sure GON will have a plan or two to use Neto, Cunha and Hwang’s pace, especially if Burn is playing.

But these usually finish 1-1…’

‘I think we are playing them at an opportunistic time after the Dortmund result and the Tonali fiasco, but they’re still an excellent side and Eddie Howe has them incredibly well drilled. However, minus Isak, Botman and Tonali(?) they are a lot weaker for it.

I think there’s reason for encouragement, but those three players didn’t play against Palace either. Coming off a short break and a loss, will their tails be up or down?

I’ll go 1-1.’

‘It’s a good time to play them in theory but they’re still a class side. They aren’t a side that you can really sit in against either because, unlike the likes of Liverpool and City, they don’t consider themselves to be above just getting the ball wide and high in to the box looking for scraps. They’re also a big, physical team when they want to be so we need to offer something going forward.

I definitely have a feeling about tomorrow and really do fancy us to put in a really good display and get a brilliant result. We need big performances from all of our big players.

Lets go!’

‘Stick boot into Guimaraes good and early, job’s a good’un.’

‘The overrated and super arrogant Geordie’s are getting hammered tomorrow the PE teacher will counter Howe’s kick and rush style. It will be a comfortable win SKY will sulk and Newcastle will head back to mediocrity.

4-1′

‘I hope Burn plays tomorrow, there are rumblings he’ll give Targett a start.

Burn would have absolute nightmares with the resurgent Neto, would think that’s as guaranteed an early booking as you’re ever likely to see.’

‘If we can collect some points against this Newcastle strong team, it will be a bonus for us.’