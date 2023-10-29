Opinion

Wolves fans with plenty to say after drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United – Interesting comments

Wolves fans watching on as their side drew 2-2 with Newcastle United.

An interesting mix of comments (see below) following the final whistle.

Four of the last five contests between the two clubs at Molineux had ended in 1-1 draws, so same number of points for each club but double the goals and plenty of entertainment AND talking points…

Wolves fans with plenty to say after the game at Molineux, commenting via Molineux Mix:

‘Fine margins. These top 4 clubs get incredible bias decisions.’

‘I thought it was a fair result ,agree if Neto stayed on , could have ended a classic 3-2 win. But I was impressed with Newcastle’s fitness coming on strong last ten mins even after Dortmund game and we looked dead on our feet.’

‘So just thinking out loud…..Saudi league gives EPL refs lucrative pay days officiating in there league, and one of the richest and most influential Saudi families own Newcastle United…….hmmm’

‘I’m a PSG, AC Milan and Dortmund fan for the rest of the season.’

‘I did get the impression that both teams were enjoying the game and the battle. Certainly Howe’s Newcastle are not as horrible as Howe’s Bournemouth.’

‘Feel like many would say O’Neil’s Wolves are not as horrible as O’Neil’s Bournemouth too.

He worked with what he had at his disposal at Bournemouth, which is a squad £130m worse than the one they have this season sat in 17th.

You could apply the same logic to Howe in many senses. Kept Bournemouth up for many years, but was only truly recognised when he had a more talented squad to work with. That’s about where the comparisons stop, though, as Newcastle’s best XI trumps ours easily. I think only Neto would get into their best side.’

‘Overall we should take into account that Newcastle not only played a tough match in midweeek but aso were without Izak, Tonali, Anderson, Barnes, Botman, Murphy…have I missed out anyone? Willock only just back from injury. It just shows how much better and deeper their squad is than ours- after their signings push in the past 18 months. Meanwhile our squad has been depleted so much. Fosun need to decide what they want- the current squad is midtable at best and with more bad luck with injuries could be struggling again towards the bottom.’

‘Overall it was just a good game of football played by two sides who I think are coached to be greater than the sum of their parts. I was quite impressed with Newcastle’s shape, pressing and game plan + ours to some extent too.’

‘I thought we were pretty unlucky not to get all three points. It was a very scrappy opening 15 minutes with neither side able to keep the ball particularly well, and after Sa’s mistake it did feel like we were chasing the game a little, but we were much better in the second half with Newcastle looking a bit leggy, and had Neto not got injured I think we’d have gone on to win it.

Newcastle got away with murder at times. I was in the North Bank, a little closer to the front than usual, and the amount of times Trippier dragged back Ait-Nouri’s shirt off the ball when we tried to break was absurd. When Sasa came on, Burn practically tore his shirt off his back. A dreadful referring performance who let far too many things go and then got the big decisions wrong.’

‘I thought it was a cracking game. We would’ve won had it not been for Neto’s injury which clearly took the wind from our sails.

Another thing to note was that it was a game played in a really good spirit from both sides. Plenty of competitiveness but also some nice interaction between players respect for each other. Really good to see in this day and age.’

‘Good match to watch if you’re a neutral, personally I thought we gave it away. How many times today were we in with an excellent chance of a goal and simply passed it or lobbed it into Pope’s hands, he must have had one of the easiest games ever.’

‘Good result against a good team, loads of positives to take. Big shame about Neto.’

‘Fantastic game of football between two attacking sides, that will sadly get missed in yet another VAR controversy against us.

Will defer to others on the VAR controversy as I’m still seething. It can only be that it wasn’t deemed a clear and obvious error, but all commentary channels are saying if the ref hadn’t given it, there’s no way VAR would have intervened to give it.

I’m starting to think I was wrong on O’Neill, we’re playing with more confidence and purpose and more attacking.

Also have to call out what an upgrade Dawson is on Collins, was immense tonight.

I thought we were well on top for the first 25 mins of the second half, was good to see heads hadn’t dropped at half time. I dare say we’re showing some patience and maturity as Newcastle had control of the game for a spell towards the end once Neto was injured, and I hope it’s a short spell on the sidelines.

Hello to summary readers from “The Mag”, please stop misusing the word “interesting” in your articles.’

‘Proud, entertained and furious in equal measure.’

‘Probably just about then right result

We may have nicked it but no complaints’

‘Enjoyed that. Matched a very good side. Two very poor goals to concede but recovered well each time and think we may well have gone on to win it if it wasn’t for Neto’s injury (please don’t let that be too serious).

Never a penalty but Hwang shouldn’t have given the ref the chance to make such a poor decision.’

‘2 mistakes cost us even though the penalty was extremely harsh. I’m excited to watch us again.’

‘Well done to both teams really good game Shame about the officials.’

‘Had a bit of everything. Decent goals, calamity goalkeeping, dodgy decisions. Could of won that, think we might of with Neto still on. Take the entertaining point.’

‘But for Sa flapping and a combo of poor defending from Hwang and another corrupt decision from VAR, we win that game.’

‘Gotta say, everyone waxing on about the job Eddie Howe has done at NUFC, they need to start giving GON some credit. Made us hard to beat, scoring goals and looking dangerous. Very inexperienced coach but imo is beginning to show why WWFC brought him in after the JL summer fiasco.

The game – very enjoyable in spite of the dubious decisions from the officials (as is the norm for us). Fair result all told against a team that will be pushing for top 4 again.’

‘Good result against a good team. And last week and again today we didn’t give up and came from behind.’

‘Thought we were brilliant pretty much to a man.’

‘And apart from the multiple camera angles showing Hwang kicked the ground there wasn’t any evidence to suggest it was a clear and obvious error. I don’t even blame the ref for giving the pen in real-time, but that is the point of VAR.’

‘I was pretty apprehensive about this game as we were unbeaten in 4 games and on a high after beating Man City. It would have been typical if we had lost this one, so fairly satisfied with a point, despite feeling that we were the better side, and we did not have luck on our side today.’

‘Funnily enough, I’ve just seen a couple of reports on the internet that mention in passing that O’Neil will be interesting the big clubs due to the great job he’s doing at Wolves. I suppose that’s a sign that he’s arrived. Interesting today that it was the “Ex-Bournemouth managers derby”. And when the Saudi’s bought Newcastle, most thought that Eddie Howe wasn’t good enough for the job , yet he’s proved them wrong, similarly to O’Neil. Both of them unfashionable compared to the likes of Lampard and Gerrard, yet leaving them in the managerial dust.

Do managers still have a quiet meetup and chat after matches? If so, I bet O’Neil and Howe are having a good snigger about Bournemouth.’