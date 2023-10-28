Opinion

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Wolves 2 Newcastle 2.

A very open match that flowed end to end.

Newcastle United twice taking the lead and twice Wolves fought back.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Just catch the ball man!!!

Opting to punch easy crosses is a frequent bug with me and it finally caught up with him today.

He did make a couple of good saves though and a lot still happened in the move before they scored the equaliser.

So frustrating though.

Trippier – 4

Probably the worst I’ve seen him play for Newcastle.

Lost his man for the first goal.

Really struggled and so so many sloppy passes.

Lascelles – 6

I think he struggled and can count himself lucky to have someone as good as Schar next to him tonight.

Schar – 9

Immense.

If we hadn’t have conceded, then maybe a 10.

He was fantastic all over the pitch but just awesome defensively.

Burn – 7

I think he dealt with Neto really well.

He did dive in for their equaliser but on the whole did ok.

Longstaff – 7.5

Box to box and had a good game I think.

Especially defensively.

Bruno – 9

Best player on the pitch along with Schar.

He looked fit too and was one of the few who didn’t obviously tire.

Joelinton – 8

Big improvement on Wednesday night.

Looked a yard quicker than the other night.

We are desperate for him to stay fit.

Almiron – 7.5

Another who had a good game.

He worked his backside off defensively.

Gordon – 6.5

Looked tired to be honest.

Good cross for the first goal but he’s so reliant on his pace and when he’s tired, he loses his biggest asset.

Wilson – 8

Scored two goals, did his job.

Although sorry to be super negative but very disappointed with his overall contribution.

Then again, if he gets injured, we really are up against it.

It will be interesting to see if he plays Wednesday.

SUB:

Willock – 6

Great to have him back but he does look so hesitant. Almost like he doesn’t want to stretch his legs in case his hamstring goes.

Referee – 1

Again, shocking both ways. Just scrap VAR.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 3

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

