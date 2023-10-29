News

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Wolves 2 Newcastle 2.

An end to end game with both teams giving everything.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 match:

As you can see, Newcastle United with ratings above for two goal Callum Wilson (7.8) and Fabian Schar (7.6) well ahead of the other NUFC players, which I think is about right. Although I had Schar MOTM.

Bruno (7.2) and Joelinton (7.1) next best and I agree that they both put in really good shifts.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

(Gary O’Neil blames match officials – Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)