Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players
It ended Wolves 2 Newcastle 2.
An end to end game with both teams giving everything.
Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.
Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.
Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.
Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 match:
As you can see, Newcastle United with ratings above for two goal Callum Wilson (7.8) and Fabian Schar (7.6) well ahead of the other NUFC players, which I think is about right. Although I had Schar MOTM.
Bruno (7.2) and Joelinton (7.1) next best and I agree that they both put in really good shifts.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Wilson 22, 45+4 pen
Wolves:
Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71
Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%
Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13
Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5
Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett
