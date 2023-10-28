Opinion

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle United back in Premier League action.

Eddie Howe and his players hoped to bounce back from that midweek Dortmund defeat…

Nat Seaton:

“Considering the terrible conditions (again!) we got a decent game of football.

“We’ve given up a winning position away from home, just like West Ham, but all things considered you have to give credit to the team with the week they have had.

“We again finished strongly when Wolves could have pushed on after their equaliser.

“It wasn’t that long ago where we would have taken any draw away from home, just shows how far we’ve come that the manager and players will be gutted.

“I’m not gutted as they couldn’t have given us more and we’ll take the point and look towards Old Trafford on Wednesday!”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“We’re losing ground on the top five.

“Some tired legs out there.

“2-1 up for a second successive away game and we couldn’t see it through.

“Oh well, onto Old Toilet next.

“I smell revenge for last February.

“HTL.”

Billy Miller:

“Entertaining game in the rain but we are suffering with our injuries.

“Looking at that bench, beyond a rusty Willock there were no game changers.

“Howe clearly agreed, making only that one change.

“Could we try playing Livramento in a wing position to give us an option?

“Is Hall not performing in training at all to be getting so few opportunities?

“Tough to be bringing on these inexperienced players in such a tight game but we are going to have to rely on them in upcoming fixtures.

“We will be playing every 4.5 days or so in November and we need to be able to rotate.

“We have to keep Wilson fit!

“I think that was a fair point and it keeps a nice unbeaten run going in the Premier League.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Soaked today after a 2-2 draw, where do we go from here??

Man utd away obviously.

“Corals, Mal and myself have been banging on about pope all season, Not coming out and catching crosses into the box, today it caught up with us for their second equaliser.

“But well played to the Wolves fans with their Honved 54 banner pre-game. If you know you know.

“Back on the coach, cheeseburgered up.”

David Punton:

“I’ll always welcome a point on the road.

“After a midweek defeat in Europe we’ve avoided it here tonight and without midweek exertions we might have seen that off at 1-2.

“On the flip side, there was a time when a draw at Molineux was seen as a decent result.

“Perhaps Eddie could have used a few more options from his bench?

“Pains me to say it but we need the midweek league cup at Old Trafford like the proverbial hole in the head.

“Sinews are being stretched and minds are tiring competing on so many fronts.”

Jamie Smith:

“The standard Molineux stalemate resembles 2 points dropped unfortunately.

“Pope’s poor choice to punch when a catch was on came at the end of a period of Wolves pressure that ended seconds later when Neto went off.

“The draw most likely to cost us a couple of places in the table but perhaps more pertinently the impact of another tough game in horrible conditions on an increasingly tiring first XI.

“The Carabao cup could have offered some salvation in the event Wednesday’s defeat proves damaging to our CL hopes but I can’t see much choice for Eddie other than multiple rests on Wednesday.

“A kinder draw would have been hellishly welcome but Old Trafford could be a difficult night ahead of further tough tests against Arsenal and Dortmund.

“Thought Bruno was good but Schar motm for me, another display of tremendous creating from the back.”

Paul Patterson:

“Inconsistent ref and an erratic goalkeeper cost us.”

Bazoox:

“I fancied a win today and was happy at half-time.

“Callum Wilson has never ever let us down in the goaldcoring stakes.

“Second half and Wolves were hungry.

“Their equaliser came, but it was Newcastle United who entered the final 15 minutes the stronger.

“A point is suffice, as long as we win our next home game.

“Wolves have never been mugs or whipping boys in my experience.”

GToon:

“What do I know about football?

“Our most technically talented player Trippier was useless.

“Sky man of the match Wilson lost every 50/50 and then we have a bloke who was great last season is carrying on his habit of punching instead of catching which has ultimately cos us the win.

“I said it before in a comment yesterday that our result would depend on Pope catching instead of punching and I was right.

“He needs to be dropped imo.

“Bruno was class and the players put a shift in but Pope cost us today.

“Add in his corner antics for their first goal and hopefully that’s enough to get him out of the team.

“He needs to know he’s fighting for his place.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports