Opinion

When this Newcastle United star was left out – It was proof to me of his progression…

The biggest indicator of the progression of Elliot Anderson under Eddie Howe this season, is the fact that he was absent from the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City a couple of weeks ago.

At the beginning of the season, this would have been considered an ideal fixture for a player like Elliot Anderson to get some valuable minutes in the tank.

Instead, he was rested by Howe, with bigger tests to come for the young Geordie, who has had an increasingly influential role, following injuries to players like Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali.

Before we saw Elliot Anderson have such a strong pre-season campaign (top scorer with four goals in the pre-season friendlies), I thought a loan move, to either a Premier League or Championship Club, might have been best for the talented youngster’s development.

Despite making 27 appearances in all competitions in 2022/23, it amounted to only 618 minutes of action, with mostly cameos off the bench.

While still young in football terms, I felt Elliot Anderson needed regular minutes to continue to develop his undoubted potential and ultimately help the powers that be assess whether he was going to be good enough to be part of the club’s long-term plans.

His start to this season, suggested he might be set for another bit part role, as he played just 64 minutes in the opening four league games of the season.

However, injuries opened up an opportunity for Anderson and he was named in Howe’s starting eleven for the 1-0 victory over Brentford. He kept his place in the team for the victories over Sheffield United and Burnley and the 2-2 draw with West Ham, and has also featured in both UEFA Champions League matches from the bench.

As a result, he has already played 440 minutes this season and it genuinely looks like he will be a key part of Howe’s squad throughout the course of the season, and hopefully for Elliot Anderson, beyond.

Anderson’s excellent performances have seen Scotland, recently qualified for Euro 2024, interested in securing his services, but for the time being at least, Anderson is keeping his options open. And why not?

There would certainly be opportunities for him with Scotland – look at the way Scott McTominay has represented his country since making the decision. However, there are role models on the other side of the argument for Anderson. Jack Grealish was long coveted by Republic of Ireland but chose to bide his time with England and was nearly 26 years old before he finally made his international debut. That patience has paid off with over 30 caps and Grealish now a key part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

It is great for Elliot Anderson to have options, but for now he seems to be focusing on his club career, which can only be good for Newcastle United.

There are still areas of his game he needs to improve. Physically he still looks lightweight at times, and while praised by Howe for his fitness levels, often seems to tire significantly during games. For someone so talented, an increased assists and goals output will also need to come in time.

For now though, it is a joy for all Newcastle fans to see a local boy like Elliot Anderson – alongside the likes of Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett – being such a key part of the incredible journey that Newcastle United is currently on.