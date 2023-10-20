Opinion

When I was boisterously opposed to that happening – Eddie Howe changed my mind

Eddie Howe has been a godsend to this club and city.

We know that and, except for the very occasional question on a substitute or tactic… there is no questioning him as a coach, a manager, a representative of the club, and as face to this team.

There are literally a million adjectives lauding Eddie Howe and his tenure in charge of the team, but the three that I’ll start with are: Professional. Authentic. Thoughtful.

Yesterday, I submitted an article to The Mag, asking for fans to view the Tonali situation with a very cynical eye and ask tough / fair questions before forming an opinion or passing judgement.

I must confess that this viewpoint was much less dramatic and pragmatic than my initial reaction to this situation. And, today, after viewing Eddie’s press conference, my opinion has morphed a bit again.

What Eddie did magnificently was separate “The Situation” from “The Individual” and “The Team” from the business that is “The Club.”

There really are three questions that we need to ask:

A) What should “The Club” do regarding the situation presented?

B) What should “The Team” do regarding the situation presented?

C) How should Tonali, the person, be treated and managed?

The answers are different, and the solutions determined, by different elements withing NUFC.

Let’s answer them in order:

Question A: This is the question that gives fans the most visceral response and rightly so! We feel wronged. We’re asking the tough questions but the questions The Club asks will be tougher, and the answers will be longer in coming. We’ll have to be patient as it plays out. Eddie Howe properly stated it was for others to handle.

Question B: Eddie was clear and succinct. He’s focused on the Palace match, and he’ll play the players who deserve to play to give us the best chance of winning – without prejudice. His view is short term (the next match) and when more facts are known he’ll deal with them as they come. What a positive message to the team! He’ll not be distracted, so they’ll not be distracted. He’ll not judge and thus sets an example for everyone. Including his team and we fans.

The exact quote: “He’s very much available. He has had a very difficult couple of weeks and is dealing with him a lot so I will have to make a call. As always, I have to bring it back to football and to what he is delivering on the training pitch and then try to make the best decision for the team.”

Question C: Regarding Tonali personally, Eddie was unequivocal: Tonali will get caring arms put around him and get all the help and support from everyone involved at NUFC. The insight he provided was telling and it’s hard to imagine a bigger contrast than it would have been from the previous manager. Additionally, he guided the fans on the reaction we should have for Sandro.

Whereby I would have thought it would have been a “muted” support will likely now be one of overwhelming support. What a manager! Who would not want to play for such a person of such good character and sincere empathy?!?

“My wish, and Sandro’s wish, would be that this makes us stronger and more united, tighter in protecting someone in a difficult situation. I know the crowd will throw their arms around Sandro and I would encourage that because he needs it.” Brilliant.

Now, apologies to Paul Patterson and others who landed on Tonali playing tomorrow, when I was boisterously opposed to that happening. Eddie Howe changed my mind.

He’s a better person than I am (as are many of you it seems) and has the ability to bring out our better nature. Of course, he brings out the best in his players and the best from all whom he encounters. As previously mentioned, Eddie has been a godsend to the club and city, but also to the players and, the fans.

And let me add two more adjectives to describe the gaffer: Compassionate and Inspirational. As mentioned, there are a million more.