What would be your selection of Newcastle United team v Manchester United? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle United team v Manchester United this Wednesday at Old Trafford?

We have put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a very good last two months of performances and results.

The last ten matches bringing six wins, three draws and one defeat.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the Head Coach gave an official Newcastle United injury / availability update for this Man U match:

Eddie Howe:

“The timeframe on Sven Botman is unclear at the moment, we are taking it day-by-day with that one.

“Alex Isak we hope will be back after the international break.

“I’m not expecting anyone back that we didn’t already have available for Wolves.”

So based on that, we have given you the choice of the twenty NUFC players, starters and subs, who were in the matchday squad at Wolves on Saturday.

So what would be your Newcastle United team v Manchester United? Please vote now.

