Opinion

What would be your selection of Newcastle team v West Ham on Sunday? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v West Ham this Sunday at the Olympic Stadium?

We have put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a great recent few weeks of performances and results.

The Champions League point gained at the San Siro, plus Premier League victories over Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United.

Not to mention the tremendous win over Manchester City to progress in the Carabao Cup and the spectacular demolition of PSG on Wednesday.

The last six matches bringing five wins and a draw, sixteen goals scored and one conceded.

So who should be in the team this Sunday to keep the positivity flowing?

Speaking on Friday morning, the Head Coach giving an official Newcastle United injury update:

“The injury list doesn’t look great, but apart from Harvey Barnes, I don’t think there’s anything long term there.

“We’ll wait and see how Callum Wilson and Joelinton are, they’re the closest two.

“We have Anthony Gordon suspended which is a blow for us.

“Sven Botman won’t make it on Sunday.”

We have included both Callum Wilson and Joelinton in the options below.

So what would be your Newcastle team v West Ham? Please vote now.

***The vote is now closed, please go HERE to see the results.